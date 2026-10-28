Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Team Defenses and Kickers

Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: 49ers, Giants, Saints, Texans

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 8

Rams defense vs. Chargers Patriots defense at Dolphins Steelers defense vs. Browns Bengals defense vs. Titans Jaguars defense vs. Colts Chiefs defense at Broncos Seahawks defense vs. Bears (Mon.) Raiders defense at Jets Vikings defense at Lions Falcons defense at Buccaneers

Complete Week 8 defense rankings

Week 8 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Rams defense vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Rams defense hasn’t lived up to its preseason expectations, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a starting unit when the matchup is right. That’s the case this week in the battle of Los Angeles, as the Chargers have averaged the fewest points per game (15 PPG) and have committed the most giveaways (15) this season.

Start ’Em

Patriots defense at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Patriots defense is outside the top 10 in fantasy points this season, but a matchup against the Dolphins makes it a strong option. Their offense is averaging the third-fewest points per game, and defenses have combined to score the third-most fantasy points against Malik Willis and his teammates. Start New England with confidence.

Bengals defense vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bengals will be a popular starting option this week. Their defense is fifth in fantasy points scored on the season, and a matchup against Cam Ward and the Titans is favorable. Their offense has averaged the second-fewest points, and defenses have combined to score the sixth-most fantasy points when facing Tennessee.

More Starts

Steelers defense vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jaguars defense vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Falcons defense at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Team Defense Streamers

Bears defense at Seahawks (16%): The Seahawks have a great “real” team, but their offense is tied for third in giveaways. Chicago is an under-the-radar streaming option.

The Seahawks have a great “real” team, but their offense is tied for third in giveaways. Chicago is an under-the-radar streaming option. Buccaneers defense vs. Falcons (5%): The Buccaneers scored 25 fantasy points a week ago, and Atlanta is tied for the fifth-most giveaways committed in 2026.

The Buccaneers scored 25 fantasy points a week ago, and Atlanta is tied for the fifth-most giveaways committed in 2026. Commanders defense vs. Eagles (1%): The Eagles offense is a mess of injuries, so even the lackluster Commanders defense is worth a look as a potential streamer.

Week 8 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

Broncos defense vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): The Broncos defense has been one of the top units in fantasy scoring this season, but a tough matchup against the Chiefs makes it a fade this week. Back in Week 1, Denver posted just two sacks and scored three fantasy points vs. Patrick Mahomes and his teammates. Their line also has allowed the second-fewest sacks.

Sit ’Em

Ravens defense at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens defense hasn’t done much in fantasy this season, and a road matchup against Josh Allen and the Bills makes it a must-sit. Their offense is first in points scored per game and percentage of drives that end in a score, and their line is in the lower half of the league in sacks and quarterback pressures allowed.

Jets defense vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Jets defense might look like a good option on paper against the Raiders, but think again. Kirk Cousins leads all quarterbacks in touchdown passes, and their offense ranks among the top six in points per game. Overall, defenses have combined to score the seventh-fewest fantasy points when facing the boys from Sin City.

More Sits

Chargers defense at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Bills defense vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Cardinals defense at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 8

Brandon Aubrey vs. Cardinals Spencer Shrader at Jaguars Will Reichard at Lions Cam Little vs. Colts Evan McPherson vs. Titans Jason Myers vs. Bears (Mon.) Chris Boswell vs. Browns Tyler Bass vs. Ravens Chase McLaughlin vs. Falcons Matt Gay at Jets

Complete Week 8 kicker rankings

Week 8 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Evan McPherson vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bengals kicker has scored 11-plus fantasy points in three of six games, and he should post double digits against the Titans. Their defense has allowed no fewer than eight fantasy points to every kicker they’ve faced this season, and three of them have scored 15 or more points. So McPherson’s floor and ceiling are pretty solid.

Start ’Em

Cam Little vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Jaguars kicker posted nine-plus fantasy points in three straight games before the bye week, and a matchup against the Colts makes him a strong start in Week 8. Their defense has allowed five of the seven kickers they’ve faced to score at least 12 fantasy points, and two to score at least 15. This is a smash spot for Little in an AFC South battle.

CAM LITTLE FROM 60 YARDS TO TIE THE GAME WITH TWO MINUTES LEFT.



HOUvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/SgpNu64gE5 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Will Reichard at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Reichard’s matchup against the Lions isn’t great on paper, as their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to kickers. However, the Vikings' offense ranks first in the percentage of drives that end in a field goal, so Kyler Murray and his teammates should move the ball fairly well against Detroit’s Swiss-cheese defense.

More Starts

Tyler Bass vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Matt Gay at Jets (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Chris Boswell vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Kicker Streamers

Nick Folk at Buccaneers (26%): Folk has scored nine or more fantasy points in five of his seven games, and the Buccaneers have allowed the fourth-most points to kickers.

Folk has scored nine or more fantasy points in five of his seven games, and the Buccaneers have allowed the fourth-most points to kickers. Chad Ryland at Cowboys (4%): Ryland has been on a heater, scoring 31.6 points in his last two games. The points total in this week’s game in Dallas is projected to be in the mid-50s.

Ryland has been on a heater, scoring 31.6 points in his last two games. The points total in this week’s game in Dallas is projected to be in the mid-50s. Andre Szmyt at Steelers (2%): Szmyt has scored nine-plus fantasy points in five of his last six games, and the Steelers defense has allowed the third-most points to kickers.

Week 8 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Tyler Loop at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Loop’s numbers haven’t been great lately, as he has put up just 11.8 combined fantasy points in his last two games. This week’s Ravens matchup against the Bills isn’t terrible on paper, but their defense has held three kickers to seven or fewer fantasy points in their last five games. I’d keep Loop on the fantasy sidelines in this AFC battle.

Sit ’Em

Cairo Santos at Seahawks (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Santos had a huge game last week, scoring 16.2 fantasy points in the Bears' win over the Patriots. He has been somewhat inconsistent in the stat sheets, though, as he scored just 10 combined points in his previous two games. Seattle has been tough on kickers, too, allowing just nine field goals and 7.1 fantasy points per game.

Ryan Fitzgerald at Packers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Fitzgerald had been solid in the stat sheets before last week, when he failed to score a single point despite a great matchup against the Buccaneers. Next up for the Panthers is a date with the Packers, who have allowed just one kicker to score more than eight points against them, and four have been held to seven or fewer points.

More Sits

Cameron Dicker at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jake Elliott at Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Jason Sanders vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)