Skip to main content
SI

Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Drake Maye (ranked No. 2) has scored 23-plus points in each of his last four games and has a favorable matchup vs. the Dolphins this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Drake Maye, Patriots.
Drake Maye, Patriots. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without one of the top fantasy quarterbacks, Brock Purdy, along with no Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud or J.J. McCarthy.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix. They face off this weekend in an important AFC West battle in Denver. Both have bad matchups. 

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Josh Allen

BUF

vs. BAL

2

Drake Maye

NE

at MIA

3

Lamar Jackson

BAL

at BUF

4

Dak Prescott

DAL

vs. ARI

5

Joe Burrow

CIN

vs. TEN

6

Jayden Daniels

WAS

vs. PHI

7

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

vs. IND

8

Jordan Love

GB

vs. CAR

9

Kyler Murray

MIN

at DET

10

Jacoby Brissett

ARI

at DAL

11

Caleb Williams

CHI

at SEA

12

Jared Goff

DET

vs. MIN

13

Matthew Stafford

LAR

vs. LAC

14

Patrick Mahomes

KC

at DEN

15

Bryce Young

CAR

at GB

16

Kirk Cousins

LV

at NYJ

17

Geno Smith

NYJ

vs. LV

18

Sam Darnold

SEA

vs. CHI

19

Baker Mayfield

TB

vs. ATL

20

Michael Penix Jr.

ATL

at TB

21

Malik Willis

MIA

vs. NE

22

Justin Herbert

LAC

at LAR

23

Aaron Rodgers

PIT

vs. CLE

24

Tanner McKee

PHI

at WAS

25

Bo Nix

DEN

vs. KC

26

Deshaun Watson

CLE

at PIT

27

Daniel Jones

IND

at JAC

28

Cam Ward

TEN

at CIN

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy