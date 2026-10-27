Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without one of the top fantasy quarterbacks, Brock Purdy, along with no Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud or J.J. McCarthy.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix. They face off this weekend in an important AFC West battle in Denver. Both have bad matchups.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF vs. BAL 2 Drake Maye NE at MIA 3 Lamar Jackson BAL at BUF 4 Dak Prescott DAL vs. ARI 5 Joe Burrow CIN vs. TEN 6 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. PHI 7 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. IND 8 Jordan Love GB vs. CAR 9 Kyler Murray MIN at DET 10 Jacoby Brissett ARI at DAL 11 Caleb Williams CHI at SEA 12 Jared Goff DET vs. MIN 13 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. LAC 14 Patrick Mahomes KC at DEN 15 Bryce Young CAR at GB 16 Kirk Cousins LV at NYJ 17 Geno Smith NYJ vs. LV 18 Sam Darnold SEA vs. CHI 19 Baker Mayfield TB vs. ATL 20 Michael Penix Jr. ATL at TB 21 Malik Willis MIA vs. NE 22 Justin Herbert LAC at LAR 23 Aaron Rodgers PIT vs. CLE 24 Tanner McKee PHI at WAS 25 Bo Nix DEN vs. KC 26 Deshaun Watson CLE at PIT 27 Daniel Jones IND at JAC 28 Cam Ward TEN at CIN