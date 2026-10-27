Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without one of the top fantasy quarterbacks, Brock Purdy, along with no Tyler Shough, C.J. Stroud or J.J. McCarthy.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A few quarterbacks have also seen their value fall, including Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix. They face off this weekend in an important AFC West battle in Denver. Both have bad matchups.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 8 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. BAL
2
Drake Maye
NE
at MIA
3
Lamar Jackson
BAL
at BUF
4
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. ARI
5
Joe Burrow
CIN
vs. TEN
6
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. PHI
7
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
vs. IND
8
Jordan Love
GB
vs. CAR
9
Kyler Murray
MIN
at DET
10
Jacoby Brissett
ARI
at DAL
11
Caleb Williams
CHI
at SEA
12
Jared Goff
DET
vs. MIN
13
Matthew Stafford
LAR
vs. LAC
14
Patrick Mahomes
KC
at DEN
15
Bryce Young
CAR
at GB
16
Kirk Cousins
LV
at NYJ
17
Geno Smith
NYJ
vs. LV
18
Sam Darnold
SEA
vs. CHI
19
Baker Mayfield
TB
vs. ATL
20
Michael Penix Jr.
ATL
at TB
21
Malik Willis
MIA
vs. NE
22
Justin Herbert
LAC
at LAR
23
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
vs. CLE
24
Tanner McKee
PHI
at WAS
25
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. KC
26
Deshaun Watson
CLE
at PIT
27
Daniel Jones
IND
at JAC
28
Cam Ward
TEN
at CIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano