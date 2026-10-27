Skip to main content
SI

Week 8 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings

Dexter Lawrence and the Bengals' defense enter the top five this week as they prepare to host the Titans.
Michael Fabiano|
Dexter Lawrence, Bengals.
Dexter Lawrence, Bengals. | Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. None of their team defenses are high-end options.

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Bengals and Jaguars defenses. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! 

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Rams

LAR

vs. LAC

2

Patriots

NE

at MIA

3

Steelers

PIT

vs. CLE

4

Bengals

CIN

vs. TEN

5

Jaguars

JAC

vs. IND

6

Chiefs

KC

at DEN

7

Seahawks

SEA

vs. CHI

8

Raiders

LV

at NYJ

9

Vikings

MIN

at DET

10

Falcons

ATL

at TB

11

Commanders

WAS

vs. PHI

12

Buccaneers

TB

vs. ATL

13

Packers

GB

vs. CAR

14

Bears

CHI

at SEA

15

Jets

NYJ

vs. LV

16

Lions

DET

vs. MIN

17

Bills

BUF

vs. BAL

18

Eagles

PHI

at WAS

19

Browns

CLE

at PIT

20

Broncos

DEN

vs. KC

21

Cowboys

DAL

vs. ARI

22

Panthers

CAR

at GB

23

Ravens

BAL

at BUF

24

Colts

IND

at JAC

25

Dolphins

MIA

vs. NE

26

Chargers

LAC

at LAR

27

Cardinals

ARI

at DAL

28

Titans

TEN

at CIN

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Share on XFollow Michael_Fabiano
Home/Fantasy