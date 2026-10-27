Week 8 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings

Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. None of their team defenses are high-end options.

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Bengals and Jaguars defenses. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details!

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Rams LAR vs. LAC 2 Patriots NE at MIA 3 Steelers PIT vs. CLE 4 Bengals CIN vs. TEN 5 Jaguars JAC vs. IND 6 Chiefs KC at DEN 7 Seahawks SEA vs. CHI 8 Raiders LV at NYJ 9 Vikings MIN at DET 10 Falcons ATL at TB 11 Commanders WAS vs. PHI 12 Buccaneers TB vs. ATL 13 Packers GB vs. CAR 14 Bears CHI at SEA 15 Jets NYJ vs. LV 16 Lions DET vs. MIN 17 Bills BUF vs. BAL 18 Eagles PHI at WAS 19 Browns CLE at PIT 20 Broncos DEN vs. KC 21 Cowboys DAL vs. ARI 22 Panthers CAR at GB 23 Ravens BAL at BUF 24 Colts IND at JAC 25 Dolphins MIA vs. NE 26 Chargers LAC at LAR 27 Cardinals ARI at DAL 28 Titans TEN at CIN