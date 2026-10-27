Week 8 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings
Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. None of their team defenses are high-end options.
This week’s rankings include some risers in the Bengals and Jaguars defenses. There are a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details!
Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 8 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Rams
LAR
vs. LAC
2
Patriots
NE
at MIA
3
Steelers
PIT
vs. CLE
4
Bengals
CIN
vs. TEN
5
Jaguars
JAC
vs. IND
6
Chiefs
KC
at DEN
7
Seahawks
SEA
vs. CHI
8
Raiders
LV
at NYJ
9
Vikings
MIN
at DET
10
Falcons
ATL
at TB
11
Commanders
WAS
vs. PHI
12
Buccaneers
TB
vs. ATL
13
Packers
GB
vs. CAR
14
Bears
CHI
at SEA
15
Jets
NYJ
vs. LV
16
Lions
DET
vs. MIN
17
Bills
BUF
vs. BAL
18
Eagles
PHI
at WAS
19
Browns
CLE
at PIT
20
Broncos
DEN
vs. KC
21
Cowboys
DAL
vs. ARI
22
Panthers
CAR
at GB
23
Ravens
BAL
at BUF
24
Colts
IND
at JAC
25
Dolphins
MIA
vs. NE
26
Chargers
LAC
at LAR
27
Cardinals
ARI
at DAL
28
Titans
TEN
at CIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano