Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Week 8 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: 49ers, Giants, Saints, Texans

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 8

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Bears (Mon.) Puka Nacua vs. Chargers Ja’Marr Chase vs. Titans CeeDee Lamb vs. Cardinals Amon-Ra St. Brown at Vikings Drake London at Buccaneers Zay Flowers at Bills Christian Watson vs. Panthers (Thurs.) Justin Jefferson at Lions Parker Washington vs. Colts

Complete Week 8 wide receiver rankings

Week 8 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Parker Washington vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This might be low-hanging fruit for fantasy fans, but Washington has been held to 10.4 or fewer points in two of his last three games. Still, he remains a must-start against the Colts. While their defense can be tough on wideouts (see: Justin Jefferson last week), Indianapolis has still allowed six receivers to score 12-plus points, and two to score 19-plus. Washington also beat them for 19 points in their last meeting back in 2025.

Start ’Em

Garrett Wilson vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson’s numbers have gone in the tank, as he has failed to score more than 8.4 fantasy points in two straight games and three of his last four. In that time, Omar Cooper Jr. has been far more productive for the Jets. Wilson isn’t happy about that, and he expressed his frustration on the sidelines in Sunday's loss to Miami. The squeaky wheel often gets the grease, though, and a plus matchup against the Raiders should be good for what has ailed him.

Matthew Golden vs. Panthers (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Golden has been far better than projected after seven weeks, scoring 15-plus points four times while averaging 15.8 points per game. He should remain in lineups this week as the Packers host the Panthers, who are playing without their top two cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. Their defense has allowed 12-plus points to five different receivers since Week 4, including 20.5 points to DeVonta Smith in Week 6.

Michael Wilson at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Wilson has been a complete dud in the last three weeks, scoring just 25.8 combined fantasy points. Still, he has seen plenty of targets in those games, and a matchup against the Cowboys is favorable. Their defense has given out fantasy points to wideouts like candy on Halloween, allowing 15-plus points to six receivers, including three with more than 21 points. In a game with an expected points total in the mid-50s, Wilson makes for a nice start.

Stefon Diggs vs. Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET, ESPN): Diggs has quietly had a nice season, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in three of his five games. He should also see an even bigger role in the Washington offense moving forward, as Terry McLaurin is out for the season. That makes Diggs the new top option in the passing game for QB Jayden Daniels. The Eagles' defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to wideouts, and Diggs beat them for 15.5 points in Week 1.

More Starts

DJ Moore vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Emeka Egbuka vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Jalen Coker at Packers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Omar Cooper Jr. vs. Raiders (44%): Cooper has posted 22-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and eight wideouts have beaten the Raiders for 13-plus points.

Cooper has posted 22-plus fantasy points in two straight games, and eight wideouts have beaten the Raiders for 13-plus points. Keenan Allen at Jaguars (28%): Allen has seen a combined 32 targets in his last four games, and the Jags have allowed the fourth-most points to perimeter receivers.

Allen has seen a combined 32 targets in his last four games, and the Jags have allowed the fourth-most points to perimeter receivers. Jordan Addison at Lions (23%): Addison has been a total dud in the stat sheets this season, but Detroit has allowed the third-most points per game to wide receivers.

Week 8 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

A.J. Brown at Dolphins (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): I know it’s hard to sit Brown, and you shouldn’t do it if you don’t have a viable replacement. Just keep in mind that he has failed to score more than 7.8 fantasy points in three games with the Patriots, and he has suddenly become a bit of a butterfingers. Brown also has a tough matchup, at least on paper, against Miami. The Dolphins defense has allowed the second-fewest points per game to wide receivers in the first seven weeks.

Sit ’Em

Ladd McConkey at Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): McConkey has been a fantasy dud to this point in the season, averaging 7.8 fantasy points per game while also dealing with multiple injuries. He faces the other Los Angeles team, the Rams, next on the slate. Their defense has been tough on opposing wideouts, allowing the fifth-fewest points and the fifth-lowest EPA per game on the season. While it’s hard to sit him with four teams on a bye, I’d still fade McConkey.

Jameson Williams vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has been on absolute fire, scoring a combined four touchdowns and 61 fantasy points in his last three games. As a result, he’ll be in many starting lineups. Keep in mind, however, that he had been held to just 22.7 points in his first three games, and the Vikings have the best defense in the league. Not a single wideout has scored more than 12 points against them since Week 2, so you should temper your expectations.

Rome Odunze at Seahawks (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Odunze posted a mediocre 10.9 points last week, and it was only the second time all season he has scored more than 7.4 points. His fortunes aren’t likely to change this week either, as he and the Bears face the Seahawks in a tough road matchup. No defense in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points, fewer fantasy points per route run and a lower EPA per game to wideouts this season. That makes Odunze a sit ’em.

Denzel Boston at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Has the Boston fantasy carriage turned back into a pumpkin? After scoring 12-plus points in four of his first five games, the rookie has been held to a combined 8.2 fantasy points in his last two games. He also has been held to single digits in three of his last five contests. This week’s matchup also isn’t favorable, as the Steelers have allowed the seventh-fewest points per route run to wideouts. At best, Boston is a risky flex.

More Sits

Jaylen Waddle vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Xavier Worthy at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jordan Addison vs. Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox)