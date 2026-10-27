Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstars Malik Nabers, Chris Olave and Nico Collins, along with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Parker Washington and Matthew Golden. There are also a number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other wideouts are dealing with injuries, including DeVonta Smith, and others, like A.J. Brown and Ladd McConkey, are falling due to a recent lack of high-end production.

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. CHI 2 Puka Nacua LAR vs. LAC 3 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. TEN 4 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. ARI 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. MIN 6 Drake London ATL at TB 7 Zay Flowers BAL at BUF 8 Christian Watson GB vs. CAR 9 Justin Jefferson MIN at DET 10 Parker Washington JAC vs. IND 11 Tetairoa McMillan CAR at GB 12 Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. LV 13 DeVonta Smith PHI at WAS 14 Matthew Golden GB vs. CAR 15 Tee Higgins CIN vs. TEN 16 Michael Wilson ARI at DAL 17 DJ Moore BUF vs. BAL 18 George Pickens DAL vs. ARI 19 Emeka Egbuka TB vs. ATL 20 Luther Burden III CHI at SEA 21 Jalen Coker CAR at GB 22 Stefon Diggs WAS vs. PHI 23 DK Metcalf PIT vs. CLE 24 Jameson Williams DET vs. MIN 25 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ vs. LV 26 A.J. Brown NE at MIA 27 Carnell Tate TEN at CIN 28 Tre Tucker LV at NYJ 29 Ladd McConkey LAC at LAR 30 Jaylen Waddle DEN vs. KC 31 KC Concepcion CLE at PIT 32 Germie Bernard PIT vs. CLE 33 Jordan Addison MIN at DET 34 Xavier Worthy KC at DEN 35 Denzel Boston CLE at PIT 36 Rome Odunze CHI at SEA 37 Keon Coleman BUF vs. BAL 38 Keenan Allen IND at JAC 39 Jakobi Meyers JAC vs. IND 40 Caleb Douglas MIA vs. NE 41 Chris Godwin Jr. TB vs. ATL 42 Josh Downs IND at JAC 43 Courtland Sutton DEN vs. KC 44 Malik Washington MIA vs. NE 45 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. BAL 46 Antonio Williams WAS vs. PHI 47 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL at BUF 48 DeMario Douglas NE at MIA 49 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN at CIN 50 Rashod Bateman BAL at BUF 51 Quentin Johnston LAC at LAR 52 Ryan Flournoy DAL vs. ARI 53 Makai Lemon PHI at WAS 54 Kendrick Bourne ARI at DAL 55 Rashid Shaheed SEA vs. CHI 56 Jahan Dotson ATL at TB 57 Cooper Kupp SEA vs. CHI 58 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. IND 59 Adonai Mitchell NYJ vs. LV 60 Konata Mumpfield LAR vs. LAC