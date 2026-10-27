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Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Justin Jefferson and the Vikings face a Lions team this week that ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game.
Michael Fabiano|
Justin Jefferson, Vikings.
Justin Jefferson, Vikings. | Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstars Malik Nabers, Chris Olave and Nico Collins, along with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Parker Washington and Matthew Golden. There are also a number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other wideouts are dealing with injuries, including DeVonta Smith, and others, like A.J. Brown and Ladd McConkey, are falling due to a recent lack of high-end production. 

Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 8 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SEA

vs. CHI

2

Puka Nacua

LAR

vs. LAC

3

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

vs. TEN

4

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

vs. ARI

5

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

vs. MIN

6

Drake London

ATL

at TB

7

Zay Flowers

BAL

at BUF

8

Christian Watson

GB

vs. CAR

9

Justin Jefferson

MIN

at DET

10

Parker Washington

JAC

vs. IND

11

Tetairoa McMillan

CAR

at GB

12

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

vs. LV

13

DeVonta Smith

PHI

at WAS

14

Matthew Golden

GB

vs. CAR

15

Tee Higgins

CIN

vs. TEN

16

Michael Wilson

ARI

at DAL

17

DJ Moore

BUF

vs. BAL

18

George Pickens

DAL

vs. ARI

19

Emeka Egbuka

TB

vs. ATL

20

Luther Burden III

CHI

at SEA

21

Jalen Coker

CAR

at GB

22

Stefon Diggs

WAS

vs. PHI

23

DK Metcalf

PIT

vs. CLE

24

Jameson Williams

DET

vs. MIN

25

Omar Cooper Jr.

NYJ

vs. LV

26

A.J. Brown

NE

at MIA

27

Carnell Tate

TEN

at CIN

28

Tre Tucker

LV

at NYJ

29

Ladd McConkey

LAC

at LAR

30

Jaylen Waddle

DEN

vs. KC

31

KC Concepcion

CLE

at PIT

32

Germie Bernard

PIT

vs. CLE

33

Jordan Addison

MIN

at DET

34

Xavier Worthy

KC

at DEN

35

Denzel Boston

CLE

at PIT

36

Rome Odunze

CHI

at SEA

37

Keon Coleman

BUF

vs. BAL

38

Keenan Allen

IND

at JAC

39

Jakobi Meyers

JAC

vs. IND

40

Caleb Douglas

MIA

vs. NE

41

Chris Godwin Jr.

TB

vs. ATL

42

Josh Downs

IND

at JAC

43

Courtland Sutton

DEN

vs. KC

44

Malik Washington

MIA

vs. NE

45

Khalil Shakir

BUF

vs. BAL

46

Antonio Williams

WAS

vs. PHI

47

Ja'Kobi Lane

BAL

at BUF

48

DeMario Douglas

NE

at MIA

49

Wan'Dale Robinson

TEN

at CIN

50

Rashod Bateman

BAL

at BUF

51

Quentin Johnston

LAC

at LAR

52

Ryan Flournoy

DAL

vs. ARI

53

Makai Lemon

PHI

at WAS

54

Kendrick Bourne

ARI

at DAL

55

Rashid Shaheed

SEA

vs. CHI

56

Jahan Dotson

ATL

at TB

57

Cooper Kupp

SEA

vs. CHI

58

Brian Thomas Jr.

JAC

vs. IND

59

Adonai Mitchell

NYJ

vs. LV

60

Konata Mumpfield

LAR

vs. LAC

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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