Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
Week 8 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 8, fantasy fans! It’s the third week of the season with four teams on a bye: the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Texans. That leaves fantasy managers without fantasy superstars Malik Nabers, Chris Olave and Nico Collins, along with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Parker Washington and Matthew Golden. There are also a number of streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! Other wideouts are dealing with injuries, including DeVonta Smith, and others, like A.J. Brown and Ladd McConkey, are falling due to a recent lack of high-end production.
Here are my fantasy wide receiver rankings as we head into Week 8. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 8 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
SEA
vs. CHI
2
Puka Nacua
LAR
vs. LAC
3
Ja'Marr Chase
CIN
vs. TEN
4
CeeDee Lamb
DAL
vs. ARI
5
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DET
vs. MIN
6
Drake London
ATL
at TB
7
Zay Flowers
BAL
at BUF
8
Christian Watson
GB
vs. CAR
9
Justin Jefferson
MIN
at DET
10
Parker Washington
JAC
vs. IND
11
Tetairoa McMillan
CAR
at GB
12
Garrett Wilson
NYJ
vs. LV
13
DeVonta Smith
PHI
at WAS
14
Matthew Golden
GB
vs. CAR
15
Tee Higgins
CIN
vs. TEN
16
Michael Wilson
ARI
at DAL
17
DJ Moore
BUF
vs. BAL
18
George Pickens
DAL
vs. ARI
19
Emeka Egbuka
TB
vs. ATL
20
Luther Burden III
CHI
at SEA
21
Jalen Coker
CAR
at GB
22
Stefon Diggs
WAS
vs. PHI
23
DK Metcalf
PIT
vs. CLE
24
Jameson Williams
DET
vs. MIN
25
Omar Cooper Jr.
NYJ
vs. LV
26
A.J. Brown
NE
at MIA
27
Carnell Tate
TEN
at CIN
28
Tre Tucker
LV
at NYJ
29
Ladd McConkey
LAC
at LAR
30
Jaylen Waddle
DEN
vs. KC
31
KC Concepcion
CLE
at PIT
32
Germie Bernard
PIT
vs. CLE
33
Jordan Addison
MIN
at DET
34
Xavier Worthy
KC
at DEN
35
Denzel Boston
CLE
at PIT
36
Rome Odunze
CHI
at SEA
37
Keon Coleman
BUF
vs. BAL
38
Keenan Allen
IND
at JAC
39
Jakobi Meyers
JAC
vs. IND
40
Caleb Douglas
MIA
vs. NE
41
Chris Godwin Jr.
TB
vs. ATL
42
Josh Downs
IND
at JAC
43
Courtland Sutton
DEN
vs. KC
44
Malik Washington
MIA
vs. NE
45
Khalil Shakir
BUF
vs. BAL
46
Antonio Williams
WAS
vs. PHI
47
Ja'Kobi Lane
BAL
at BUF
48
DeMario Douglas
NE
at MIA
49
Wan'Dale Robinson
TEN
at CIN
50
Rashod Bateman
BAL
at BUF
51
Quentin Johnston
LAC
at LAR
52
Ryan Flournoy
DAL
vs. ARI
53
Makai Lemon
PHI
at WAS
54
Kendrick Bourne
ARI
at DAL
55
Rashid Shaheed
SEA
vs. CHI
56
Jahan Dotson
ATL
at TB
57
Cooper Kupp
SEA
vs. CHI
58
Brian Thomas Jr.
JAC
vs. IND
59
Adonai Mitchell
NYJ
vs. LV
60
Konata Mumpfield
LAR
vs. LAC
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano