Fabs Five: Will Levis, Rico Dowdle Highlight Week 14 Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks
We’re getting down to the nitty-gritty, folks! It’s Week 14, and now’s the time to make that push to the fantasy playoffs. With six teams off (Broncos, Colts, Commanders, Patriots, Ravens, Texans), fantasy managers will need more help than ever. As always, I’ll get you on the right track with options I like more than usual based on their favorable matchups.
Fantasy Football Sleeper Picks Week 14
QB – Will Levis vs. Jaguars
Levis isn’t putting up huge numbers, but he has scored 16-plus points in three of his last four games. And with six teams off, he’s a worthwhile streamer based on a plus matchup against the Jaguars. Their defense has allowed 18-plus points to eight quarterbacks this season, including four since Week 6. That makes Levis a viable, one-week replacement.
RB – Isaac Guerendo vs. Bears
With Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason both on injured reserve, it’s now “Guerendo season” in the Niners backfield. The Bears defense has allowed 14-plus fantasy points to nine different runners, including five who have done it since Week 9. What’s more, enemy running backs have averaged five yards per rush against Chicago’s defense this season.
RB – Rico Dowdle vs. Bengals (Mon.)
Dowdle, listed in this space last week, scored 21.3 fantasy points in a win over the Giants. He’s seen a 45 percent touch share in the Dallas backfield over the last two weeks, and a matchup against the Bengals makes him a solid flex option. Their defense has been generous to runners lately, allowing the fourth-most points per game since Week 11.
WR – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. Jaguars
Westbrook-Ikhine has been a virtual touchdown machine, scoring at least one in each of his last three games and seven of his last eight overall. He’s also seen at least five targets in three straight contests, including a season-high eight last week. The Jaguars have given up the second-most points per game to perimeter receivers too, so NWI is a nice play.
TE – Juwan Johnson at Giants
Admittedly, Johnson’s matchup against the Giants is not positive on paper … their defense has allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends. Still, with six teams off and Taysom Hill out for the season, Johnson should see more than his normal share of the target share this week and moving forward. He’s a nice dart throw for managers.