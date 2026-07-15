Quiz: Can You Name the Last 10 British Open Winners? (With Hints)
The 154th edition of the British Open is upon us.
This weekend’s showdown at Royal Birkdale will wrap up an eventful 2026 season of majors that featured Rory McIlroy winning his second consecutive Masters, Aaron Rai claiming the PGA Championship and Wyndham Clark holding off the competition for his second U.S. Open win.
How well do you know the history of the British Open? Rory McIlroy went viral earlier this week naming the last 30 winners of the British Open on the spot. If you’re a true golf sicko, you should have no problem naming the last 10 winners of the British Open, starting with last year’s event at Royal Portrush. (Note: If you need a hint, they are there for you.)
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Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.