Quiz: Can You Name the Last 10 British Open Winners? (With Hints)

The 154th edition of the British Open is upon us.

This weekend’s showdown at Royal Birkdale will wrap up an eventful 2026 season of majors that featured Rory McIlroy winning his second consecutive Masters, Aaron Rai claiming the PGA Championship and Wyndham Clark holding off the competition for his second U.S. Open win.

How well do you know the history of the British Open? Rory McIlroy went viral earlier this week naming the last 30 winners of the British Open on the spot. If you’re a true golf sicko, you should have no problem naming the last 10 winners of the British Open, starting with last year’s event at Royal Portrush. (Note: If you need a hint, they are there for you.)

&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;2025&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: Royal Portrush&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Scottie Scheffler&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Scheffler&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2024&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: Royal Troon&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Xander Schauffele&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Schauffele&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2023&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: Royal Liverpool&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Brian Harman&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Harman&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2022&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: St. Andrews&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Cameron Smith&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Smith&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2021&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: Royal St. George’s&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Collin Morikawa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Morikawa&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2019&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: Royal Portrush&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Shane Lowry&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Lowry&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2018&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: Carnoustie&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Francesco Molinari&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Molinari&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2017&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: Royal Birkdale&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Jordan Spieth&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Spieth&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2016&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: Royal Troon&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Henrik Stenson&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Stenson&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;&lt;section data-block=&#34;TextEntry&#34;&gt;&lt;h3&gt;2015&lt;/h3&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;strong&amp;gt;Course: St. Andrews&amp;lt;/strong&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Zach Johnson&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Johnson&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

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