Masters Preview: Who's Actually the Favorite?

Yeah, look, this is a Masters where can you really even pick a favorite at this point going in?

I mean, Scotty Scheffler is the obvious guy, right?

But yet he hasn't played since the Players' Championship, and he's coming off some of his worst performances in more than a year outside of the top 20, which normally wouldn't be that bad, but for him seemed like a bit of a calamity.

Both Bay Hill and the Players Championship, he's outside the top 20.

Rory McIlroy, the defending champion, a lot going on this week, a lot of distractions.

Rory hasn't played since the Players' Championship, and even there, he wasn't really at his best coming off a back injury that caused him to withdraw the week before he tied for forty-sixth.

Uh, Cam Young, the winner of the Players' Championship, great tournament.

Amazing performance, hasn't played since the Players' Championship.

That's 3 tournament weeks since he's played golf.

And then there's a guy like Kala Murakawa, who had a great start to the year, won at Pebble Beach, seemed to be trending in the right direction again, and he hasn't played since the Players championship.

He withdrew after one hole with a back injury, and last week he withdrew the day before the Valero Texas Open because he wanted to nurse that back.

So you've got some of the top names in the game, and we're not really quite sure how they're going to perform this week at Augusta National, which maybe means it's a wide open tournament this year.