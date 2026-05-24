Tiger Woods Reportedly Returns to Switzerland After Quick Trip to Florida

Tiger Woods is apparently continuing treatment overseas after his DUI arrest in March.

Recently, the 50-year-old returned to Florida following weeks of rehab in Switzerland. However, Golfweek first noted that Woods’s private jet took off from Stuart, Fla., and landed back in Switzerland on Saturday night, according to Celebplanes.com .

In April, Woods sought treatment outside the U.S., with his attorney saying, “Based upon the defendant's treating physician, the out-of-country treatment facility recommendation is based upon the defendant’s complex clinical presentation and the urgent need for a level of care that cannot safely or effectively be done within the United States, as his privacy has been repeatedly compromised.”

But last week, Woods was back in Florida. It hasn’t been confirmed why; however, his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, announced this week that she has begun treatment for breast cancer.

“Tiger has been very supportive of Vanessa through all of this and is really just focused on being there for her,” a source told Page Six several days ago.

“He’s proud of how positive she’s stayed and how she’s handling everything so far. She’s been so strong and he truly believes she’s going to be okay. He’s just trying to support her however he can right now.”

Trump also posted a series of photos, which included Woods, on her Instagram story Friday, writing, “My strength through it all! Family and the closest people to me.”

Woods, on March 27, was arrested at the scene of his car crash near his home in Jupiter, Fla., for driving under the influence, failing a sobriety test and refusing to take a urine test. Two hydrocodone pills were in his pocket, police say, and when he was asked by officers if he took any prescription medication, Woods said, “I take a few.” No alcohol consumption was detected.

That was the 15-time major champion’s fourth vehicle incident since 2009. In 2017, he was also arrested for a DUI.

Woods has pleaded not guilty to one DUI count. Two weeks ago, a Florida judge ordered that Woods’s prescription records be shared with prosecutors in his case, according to TCPalm.com . Woods’s attorney, however, has objected.

Woods is reportedly in a three-month rehabilitation program in Zurich, Switzerland, undergoing “intense” psychological treatment.

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