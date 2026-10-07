Arkansas High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Oct. 7, 2026)

Shiloh Christian has a unique distinction in the history of Arkansas high school football.

From its rise as a program in the late 1990s to the present day, the Saints have been ranked No. 1 in all of the current classifications in the state, starting in Class 2A. They have also won state as members of 2A, 3A, 4A and 6A and played in the title game as a 5A school.

And now, after the Saints moved up to the state’s highest classification, 7A, they have become a consensus No. 1 ranked team after last week’s 42-15 win against the previous No. 1 squad, Bentonville.

Also, because of that impressive win against the Tigers, Shiloh Christian is now the new No. 1 team in this week’s High School On SI Arkansas Top 25.

Here, now, are the rest of this week’s rankings:

PREVIOUS: PRESEASON | WK 0 | WK 1 | WK 2 | WK 3 | WK 4 | WK 5

1. Shiloh Christian (5-0)

Previous rank: 5

The Trojans built a 21-0 first-quarter lead that set the tone for their dominant showing against Bentonville. They scored a touchdown on their opening possession; then got a pick-six from Beckham Floyd and a fumble return by Brody Francis for their next two scores.

Up Next: at Fayetteville on Friday, Oct. 9

In a battle of two of the best 7A West teams in the state, Shiloh Christian rolls past Bentonville 42-15. @4029news @ShilohSaintsFB @ShilohSaints pic.twitter.com/RBHCYlVA6C — Megan Dorr (@MeganDorr) October 3, 2026

2. Pulaski Robinson (5-0)

Previous rank: 2

Another strong performance from the Senators last week, rolling past Little Rock Mills, 34-7. That ended a run of four straight home games for Robinson, which now ventures outside the Little Rock city limits for the first time all season on Friday.

Up Next: at Vilonia on Friday, Oct. 9

3. Conway (4-1)

Previous rank: 3

Why the Wampus Cats over Bentonville, even though the Tigers beat Conway head-to-head earlier this season? Well, Conway is undefeated in conference play and coming off a 49-20 win against previously unbeaten North Little Rock, with sophomore tailback Dereon Holt running for 314 yards and four TDs.

Up Next: at Cabot on Friday, Oct. 9

Tonight, @ConwayAthletics RB Dereon Holt ran wild, putting up more than 300 yards and 4 TDs in the Wampus Cats' runaway win over NLR.



Conway and LRCA are the only remaining unbeatens in 7A Central action. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/qeHK4FQ5Ue — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 3, 2026

4. Bentonville (4-1)

Previous rank: 1

No way around it, it was a tough night all the way around for the Tigers at Shiloh’s Champions Stadium. But a possible get-well game is on the horizon at Rogers Heritage, and should they prevail there, the Tigers are at home three of the final four weeks of the regular season.

Up Next: at Rogers Heritage on Friday, Oct. 9

5. Bentonville West (5-0)

Previous rank: 4

In a strange sort of way, the Wolverines may have been also disappointed with their crosstown rival’s loss to Shiloh Christian last week, because it eliminates the possibility of both teams going into that Week 10 rivalry game with 9-0 records. Nevertheless, West did its part in staying perfect with a 35-9 win against Springdale.

Up Next: vs. Rogers on Friday, Oct. 9

6. Benton (3-2)

Previous rank: 6

Another week, another tight fit for the Panthers. This time, they were on the right side, eking out a 44-40 win at Sylvan Hills. Now, yet another down-to-the-wire finish could be in store with a trip to undefeated Sheridan.

Up Next: at Sheridan on Friday, Oct. 9

7. Stuttgart (5-0)

Previous rank: 7

The Ricebirds aced their first full test without injured quarterback Cain Price with a 35-0 home victory against Crossett. Stuttgart’s defense held the Eagles to 86 yards of total offense, 84 of that coming after halftime.

Up Next: at DeWitt on Friday, Oct. 9

8. Searcy (5-0)

Previous rank: 9

In last week’s 38-0 win at West Memphis, the Lions ran for 190 yards and passed for 245 more.

Up Next: vs. Jonesboro on Friday, Oct. 9

9. Greenwood (3-2)

Previous rank: 10

The Bulldogs are getting comfortable in their new surroundings in the 5A-West after moving down from 6A, going to 2-0 in the conference with a 52-16 home win against Harrison. This week, the defending 6A runner-up plays a conference game against a team that played for the 4A title last season.

Up Next: at Dardanelle on Friday, Oct. 9

10. North Little Rock (4-1)

Previous rank: 8

It was a tough night for the Charging Wildcats, who suffered their first loss of the season at Conway. They’ll return home to regroup.

Up Next: vs. Fort Smith Northside on Friday, Oct. 9

11. Farmington (5-0)

Previous rank: 13

The Cardinals survived their first trip to the River Valley this season, outlasting Alma, 50-46. They return there next week for a potential showdown at Greenwood, provided Farmington gets by Morrilton first.

Up Next: vs. Morrilton on Friday, Oct. 9

12. Sheridan (5-0)

Previous rank: 15

While quarterback Easton Barksdale has been a primary reason for the Yellowjackets’ ascent this season, don’t forget about senior do-everything skill player Zay Stephens. In last week’s 49-21 win against Jonesboro, Stephens rushed for 184 yards and scored four TDs and also caught eight passes for 101 yards and a score.

Up Next: vs. Benton on Friday, Oct. 9

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Jonesboro falls to Sheridan 49-21 in a 6A East matchup.



The Yellowjackets improve to 5-0 overall, 2-0 in conference.



More 10/2/26 highlights & scores: https://t.co/yenDguQvNB pic.twitter.com/WTRa8OtcTz — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 3, 2026

13. Elkins (4-1)

Previous rank: 14

The Elks posted their second straight 4A-1 shutout, blanking Berryville, 54-0. A third straight shutout could be possible this week, with Elkins taking on a 1-4 Lincoln squad.

Up Next: at Lincoln on Friday, Oct. 9

14. Nashville (5-0)

Previous rank: 18

The Scrappers look to be the team to beat in 4A-7, especially after last week’s 49-21 win at Fountain Lake in a matchup of unbeaten squads. Jacoby Hopson rushed for 177 yards and four TDs, and caught a pass for another score.

Up Next: vs. Fouke on Friday, Oct. 9

15. Hot Springs Lakeside (3-2)

Previous rank: 16

The Rams rebounded with a 42-10 win at home against Magnolia. They’re on their home turf once again, taking on another squad from southern Arkansas.

Up Next: vs. Texarkana Arkansas High on Friday, Oct. 9

16. Jacksonville (4-1)

Previous rank: NR

One of the biggest surprises of the season has been the Titans, who have already matched their win total from 2025 with a stirring come-from-behind 30-28 win against Little Rock Parkview. Their lone loss all season came to Pulaski Robinson.

Up Next: at Greenbrier on Friday, Oct. 9

One of the biggest upsets of the night came in Jacksonville, where the Titans took down Parkview, 30-28.



Jacksonville is now 4-1, with their only loss coming to reigning 5A State Champs, Robinson. They have already matched their win total from last season. #ARPreps pic.twitter.com/Q0LyQZI4v0 — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 3, 2026

17. Fayetteville (3-2)

Previous rank: 19

The Bulldogs picked up a much-needed 42-26 win at Rogers last week. They return to Harmon Field this week to face the new No. 1 ranked team, and the Bulldogs have been known to spring huge wins on their home field over the years.

Up Next: vs. Shiloh Christian on Friday, Oct. 9

The Fayetteville Purple dogs took down Rogers on the road in an impressive 42-26 win. @4029news @FayBulldogsFB @FayBulldogs pic.twitter.com/LAYFtZQvRE — Megan Dorr (@MeganDorr) October 3, 2026

18. Booneville (5-0)

Previous rank: 24

With last week’s 49-28 win at Mena, the Bearcats became just the fourth program in Arkansas to record 800 all-time wins. They join Little Rock Central, Pine Bluff and Nashville in that category.

Up Next: vs. Waldron on Friday, Oct. 9

19. Ozark (5-0)

Previous rank: 25

John Skolarski, a junior, might be the most unsung running back in the state. Through five games, he already has 1,075 yards and has found the end zone 13 times. Skolarski went for 230 yards and four TDs in last week’s 34-14 win at Waldron.

Up Next: vs. Pottsville on Friday, Oct. 9

20. Mount Ida (6-0)

Previous rank: 22

The Lions made it 6-0 with a 47-34 victory at Mountainburg. In that win, they gained 515 total yards - all coming on the ground. Three rushers had at least 100 yards: Jett Brooks (172), Kaceston Phimvongsa (157) and Chris Dorrell (138).

Up Next: at Mountain Pine on Friday, Oct. 9

21. Sylvan Hills (3-2)

Previous rank: 12

Early in last week’s game with Benton, the Bears held a 21-7 lead. But the Panthers scored 34 of the next 40 points to eventually seize control, handing the Bears a 44-40 defeat.

Up Next: vs. El Dorado on Friday, Oct. 9

22. Rison (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Wildcats are averaging just a shade under 50 points a game in rolling out to an undefeated record through five games. They scored 65 points last week in a 65-42 win against Dumas.

Up Next: at McGehee on Friday, Oct. 9

23. Gosnell (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

Another undefeated team that’s piling on the points. The Pirates are averaging 44.5 points a contest, coming off a 43-29 win against Forrest City.

Up Next: at Trumann on Friday, Oct. 9

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: Gosnell beats Forrest City 43-29 in our Game of the Week. The Pirates are 5-0 overall, 2-0 in 4A-3.@JakeTesterTV has highlights and postgame reaction.



More 10/2/26 highlights & scores: https://t.co/yenDguR3D9 pic.twitter.com/9ni907RixJ — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) October 3, 2026

24. Bismarck (4-1)

Previous rank: NR

Maybe the best game in the state last week occurred in Smackover, when the Lions pulled off a 33-27 overtime win when Blake Cranford barely got past the goal line for the game-winning score.

Up Next: vs. Cossatot River on Friday, Oct. 9

A Top-5 matchup in 3A lived up to the hype as Bismarck took down Smackover in overtime, 33-27.



Blake Cranford scored the game-winning TD to push the Lions over the line. #ARPreps



(Video: Arkansas Sports Network) pic.twitter.com/yC3ZJJ0h2k — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) October 3, 2026

25. Baptist Prep (5-0)

Previous rank: NR

The Eagles finished 3-7 a season ago, but they’ve already exceeded that win total, and then some, moving to 5-0 with a 41-6 win against England. They’re also on track to make their first playoff appearance since 2020.

Up Next: vs. Hampton on Friday, Oct. 9