Top 10 LA City Section high school football final regular season rankings (11/5/2024)

Narbonne finishes No. 1 heading into the postseason.

Narbonne football players in a huddle before a game. / Connor Morrissette

The regular season has come to a close in the Los Angeles City Section and the playoffs will begin on Friday, November 8 in Divsions I, III and III.

The Open Division, which is comprised of just eight teams, will start on November 15. Narbonne is the No. 1 seed in the Open and is likely to run into a Marine League team eventually.

The City's playoff pairings were released on Saturday: CITY PLAYOFF BRACKETS

Here are the final, regular-season City Section Top 10 rankings for 2024.

FINAL TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS

(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)

1. Narbonne (8-2)

Narbonne will finally play football on November 15 in the first round of the Open Division playoffs against Dorsey after a 49-day layoff.

2. Carson (6-3)

The Colts earn their way into the Open Division as the second-place finisher in the Marine League. Carson is the No. 2 seed in the Open and will take on Garfield.

3. Birmingham (5-4)

The Patriots are right on schedule, winning the West Valley League and now earning a home game against Gardena in the Open Division on Nov. 15. Birmingham is the three-time defending champion.

4. San Pedro (7-3)

San Pedro will have a rematch with Banning in the No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup in the Open Division. Pirates won that matchup 34-33.

5. Gardena (7-2)

The Panthers will lean on running back Xavier Grant in the postseason.

6. Banning (4-6)

The Pilots went winless in the Marine League, but probably feel like they have a second chance at life in the postseason. This team is still very dangerous.

7. Garfield (7-3)

Despite falling to Legacy in the season finale, the Bulldogs did enough to earn a playoff berth in the Open Division; a No. 7 seed.

8. Dorsey (7-3)

The Dons win the Coliseum League and earn the program's first-ever berth to the Open Division.

9. Kennedy (8-2)

The Cougars will be a team to be in the Division I playoffs after winning the Valley Mission League in undefeated fashion.

10. Venice (6-4)

The Gondoliers won the Western League, going 5-0. Most didn't see that coming. Now, they set their eyes on the Division I championship.

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL, SBLIVE SPORTS

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

