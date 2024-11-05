Top 10 LA City Section high school football final regular season rankings (11/5/2024)
The regular season has come to a close in the Los Angeles City Section and the playoffs will begin on Friday, November 8 in Divsions I, III and III.
The Open Division, which is comprised of just eight teams, will start on November 15. Narbonne is the No. 1 seed in the Open and is likely to run into a Marine League team eventually.
The City's playoff pairings were released on Saturday: CITY PLAYOFF BRACKETS
Here are the final, regular-season City Section Top 10 rankings for 2024.
FINAL TOP 10 CITY SECTION RANKINGS
(Rank, school, quick note, next opponent, previous rank)
1. Narbonne (8-2)
Narbonne will finally play football on November 15 in the first round of the Open Division playoffs against Dorsey after a 49-day layoff.
2. Carson (6-3)
The Colts earn their way into the Open Division as the second-place finisher in the Marine League. Carson is the No. 2 seed in the Open and will take on Garfield.
3. Birmingham (5-4)
The Patriots are right on schedule, winning the West Valley League and now earning a home game against Gardena in the Open Division on Nov. 15. Birmingham is the three-time defending champion.
4. San Pedro (7-3)
San Pedro will have a rematch with Banning in the No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup in the Open Division. Pirates won that matchup 34-33.
5. Gardena (7-2)
The Panthers will lean on running back Xavier Grant in the postseason.
6. Banning (4-6)
The Pilots went winless in the Marine League, but probably feel like they have a second chance at life in the postseason. This team is still very dangerous.
7. Garfield (7-3)
Despite falling to Legacy in the season finale, the Bulldogs did enough to earn a playoff berth in the Open Division; a No. 7 seed.
8. Dorsey (7-3)
The Dons win the Coliseum League and earn the program's first-ever berth to the Open Division.
9. Kennedy (8-2)
The Cougars will be a team to be in the Division I playoffs after winning the Valley Mission League in undefeated fashion.
10. Venice (6-4)
The Gondoliers won the Western League, going 5-0. Most didn't see that coming. Now, they set their eyes on the Division I championship.
