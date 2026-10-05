Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 State Rankings (Oct. 5, 2026)

The Hawaii high school football season is entering its final stretch, and the picture at the top of the state has been mostly steady in recent weeks.

Mililani continues to set the pace in the latest Elite 12 rankings, followed by a consistent lineup of Campbell, Kapolei, Waipahu, and Kahuku. There's opportunity for that to change, however, with Mililani visiting Kapolei this weekend, and Kahuku hosting Campbell.

Mililani, however, has established themselves as the team everyone else is chasing in the Open Division, combining an unbeaten record with statement victories over both Campbell and Kahuku already recorded on the ledger. Unless Kapolei can shock the state Saturday evening, the Trojans will put the wraps on a 9-0 regular season.

Further down the rankings, the only real shakeup was the re-entry of Konawaena in the No. 12 spot after the Wildcats avenged an earlier loss to Kamehameha Hawaii.

Here is a look at the latest Hawaii High School Football Elite 12 rankings.

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1. Mililani

Record: 8-0

Previous Rank: 1

Last Week: Mililani 47, Kailua 7

Loss(es): None

Mililani remains the clear team to beat in Hawaii after pushing its record to 8-0 and continuing to separate itself from the rest of the field. The Trojans have already handled St. Louis and Kahuku this season and now face one more final test in the regular season when they visit No. 3 Kapolei.

2. Campbell

Record: 6-2

Previous Rank: 2

Last Week: Campbell 28, Leilehua 3

Loss(es): Waipahu, 40-17; Mililani, 35-30

Campbell continues to look like a legitimate Open Division championship contender again, recovering from a bizarre season-opening loss to Waipahu and a narrow defeat to No. 1 Mililani two weeks ago. Wins over Kamehameha Kapalama and Kapolei helped the Sabers steady the ship in between, and now there's just a season-ending trip to No. 5 Kahuku to navigate.

3. Kapolei

Record: 6-1

Previous Rank: 3

Last Week: Kapolei 42, Kahuku 35

Loss(es): Campbell, 17-14

Kapolei held off the traditional powers from Kahuku in a 42-35 shootout last week, and now the Hurricanes get their biggest opportunity of the season to make a statement Saturday at home against No. 1 Mililani.

4. Waipahu

Record: 7-1

Previous Rank: 4

Last Week: Waipahu 52, Moanalua 22

Loss(es): Kapolei, 50-15

Waipahu has quietly built one of the state's most impressive résumés, winning seven of its first eight games and putting together a six-game winning streak. The Marauders' only setback came against Kapolei, but their 40-17 victory over Campbell established them as much more than a Division I contender. They are legitimately one of the best teams in the state across all levels, and they head into the penultimate game of the regular-season Friday at home against Radford with plenty of momentum.

5. Kahuku

Record: 4-4

Previous Rank: 5

Last Week: Kapolei 42, Kahuku 35

Loss(es): Junipero Serra (Calif.), 28-21; St. John Bosco (Calif.), 49-13; Mililani, 28-6; Kapolei, 42-35

Kahuku has lost all four games against higher-ranked opponents this year, but the Red Raiders have one more opportunity to break out of that slump Friday at home against the defending Open Division champions from Campbell.

6. Kamehameha Kapalama

Record: 3-4

Previous Rank: 6

Last Week: IDLE

Loss(es): Orem (Utah), 16-7; Kahuku, 13-5; Kapolei, 8-0; Campbell, 16-7

Kamehameha Kapalama entered its ILH opener against Punahou three weeks ago mired in a four-game losing streak. The Warriors then won their first two games to take the lead in the three-team league standings, and they are in the midst of a two-week idle period waiting for their home game against Saint Louis on October 17 when they might have a chance to clinch the league title.

7. Kapa'a

Record: 3-1-1

Previous Rank: 7

Last Week: Kapa'a 28, Waimea 0

Loss(es): San Clemente (Calif.), 23-8

Kapa'a is in control of the race to win the Kauai championship, and they'll host Kauai Saturday with a chance to strengthen their lead.

8. St. Louis

Record: 1-6

Previous Rank: 8

Last Week: Saint Louis 13, Punahou 3

Loss(es): Kahuku, 20-12; Mililani, 42-0; IMG Academy (Fla.), 41-0; Sierra Canyon, 52-0; St. John Bosco, 63-21; Kamehameha Kapalama, 23-3

St. Louis finally earned its first win of the season after one of the worst starts in program history. at 1-6, they kept their hopes alive for possibly rallying to win the ILH title. They'll take a bye week to prepare for their October 17 visit to Kamehameha Kapalama.

9. 'Aiea

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 11

Last Week: 'Aiea 46, Roosevelt 0

Loss(es): Waipahu, 49-21

'Aiea has recorded two shutouts after losing to Waipahu on September 18, and now the Na Alii enter the final stretch run with momentum heading into Saturday's game at Moanalua.

10. Wai'anae

Record: 5-1

Previous Rank: 10

Last Week: Wai'anae 34, Farrington 16

Loss(es): Waipahu, 42-14

Like 'Aiea, Wai'anae's only blemish is a 28-point loss to Waipahu earlier this season, and the Seariders will look to keep it that way Friday at home versus Nanakuli.

11. Punahou

Record: 1-5-1

Previous Rank: 9

Last Week: Saint Louis 13, Punahou 3

Loss(es): Kahuku, 16-10; Kapolei, 14-0; Kamehameha Kapalama, 16-6; Cardinal Newman (Calif.), 22-21; Saint Louis, 13-3

Punahou's great defense has been betrayed all year by an offense that is virtually non-existent. The Buffanblu have surrendered just 95 points in seven games, yielding 16 or fewer in six of those contests. The only game they gave up more than that was a 22-21 loss to a solid Cardinal Newman squad from California, so you would expect a defense like that to have yielded more winning opportunities. They get two weeks off to figure out how to spark an offense that has managed to score more than 14 points in only two contests this season before returning to action on October 24 to face Saint Louis.

12. Konawaena

Record: 4-1

Previous Rank: Unranked

Last Week: Konawaena 30, Kamehameha Hawaii 21

Loss(es): Kamehameha Hawaii, 28-21

Konawaena returns to the rankings after dispatching Kamehameha Hawaii and avenging an earlier loss to the Warriors. The Wildcats will host Hilo Friday.

Final Analysis

TBD