Mountain West Top 25 High School Football State Rankings (Nov. 3, 2026)

The postseason kicked off in earnest throughout the Mountain West region last week, with two teams dropping out of the High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings following their elimination.

Box Elder (UT) and Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND) saw their playoff runs come to an end earlier than many would have expected, making way for Springville (UT) and Glacier (MT) to enter the rankings.

However, expect some more movement this week with three games matching Top 25 opponents plus a potential upset special facing No. 1 Mountain Ridge (UT) as it plays host to Lone Peak in a 6A quarterfinal.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10

Last week: 1 | Def. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT) 50-6

The Sentinels breezed into the quarterfinals as Tyson Dunn ran for two touchdowns and caught one of Jaxon Hunt’s three TD passes.

Next up: vs. Lone Peak (Highland, UT), Nov. 6

Last week: 2 | Idle

The defending 5A champions had a first-round bye.

Next up: vs. Blackfoot (ID), Nov. 6

Last week: 3 | Def. Mountain View (Orem, UT) 45-0

It was an early night for the Riverhawks, who saw Noah Fiefia score four more rushing touchdowns to reach 41 this season.

Next up: vs. Highland (Salt Lake City), Nov. 6

Last week: 4 | Def. Riverton (UT) 45-0

The top seeds scored 28 points in the opening quarter and led 35-0 at halftime as QB Jagger Fountaine threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score.

Next up: vs. No. 23 American Fork (UT), Nov. 6

Last week: 5 | Def. Bingham (South Jordan, UT) 35-7

The Chargers made quick work of the three-win Miners, not allowing an offensive score while Jaxon Pehrson threw three touchdown passes in the first half.

Next up: vs. Syracuse (UT), Nov. 6

6. West (Salt Lake City) (11-0)

Last week: 6 | Def. Roy (UT) 63-0

The Panthers were done after three quarters, leading 56-0 at halftime behind five touchdowns from Kamden Lopati (three rushing, two passing) and two punt return touchdowns by Lester Falatea of 60 and 50 yards.

Next up: vs. Fremont (Plain City, UT), Nov. 6

Last week: 7 | Idle

The Vikings had a first-round bye.

Next up: vs. No. 20 Boise (ID), Nov. 6

Last week: 8 | Idle

The defending 6A champions had the week off.

Next up: vs. Madison (Rexburg, ID), Nov. 6

Last week: 9 | Def. Rawlins (WY) 56-0

Ross Hilton needed just a half to reach 302 passing yards (his fourth 300-plus game of the fall) and five touchdowns (his fifth with five or more TD passes).

Next up: vs. Lander Valley (WY), Nov. 6

Last week: 10 | Def. Timpview (Provo, UT) 55-7

Tanner Lewis threw for 410 yards and seven touchdowns, including five to Brooks Ross, who finished with nine catches for 157 yards.

Next up: vs. Pleasant Grove (UT), Nov. 6

Last week: 11 | Idle

The Trojans will open their 4A title defense this week.

Next up: vs. South Fremont (St. Anthony, ID), Nov. 6

Last week: 12 | Def. Jamestown (ND) 28-21

The Vikings took advantage of a muffed punt to set up the tying touchdown in the second half and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a Graham Hess pick-six as they held off the upset-minded Blue Jays.

Next up: at Dickinson (ND), Nov. 6

Last week: 13 | Def. Farmington (UT) 37-18

Bode Sparrow needed just nine carries to amass 159 yards and score three touchdowns to lead the Darts.

Next up: vs. No. 14 Herriman (UT), Nov. 6

Last week: 14 | Def. Weber (Pleasant View, UT) 55-6

Four of Filisi Filipe’s six carries went to the house as he rushed for 166 yards in the Mustangs’ first-round victory.

Next up: at No. 13 Davis (UT), Nov. 6

Last week: 15 | Def. Buffalo (WY) 56-7

The Broncs needed just 30 seconds to get on the scoreboard on Cache McFadden’s 57-yard touchdown run, and the senior quarterback finished with three scoring passes and another touchdown run.

Next up: at Riverton (WY), Nov. 6

Last week: 16 | Def. Park City (UT) 45-7

Titan Borchardt rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a first-round 4A victory.

Next up: vs. Salem Hills (UT), Nov. 6

Last week: 17 | Def. Milbank (SD) 44-0

The Chargers have allowed more than one score in a game just twice this season.

Next up: vs. Dell Rapids (SD), Nov. 6

Last week: 19 | Def. Murray (UT) 17-10

The Mustangs scored all their points in the final 6:02 of the second quarter to build a 17-3 halftime lead.

Next up: at Snow Canyon (St. George, UT), Nov. 6

Last week: 20 | Def. Rapid City Central (SD) 52-10

It was a big night for Matnel Jensen, who scored touchdowns on a kickoff touchdown, an interception return, and catching one of Cason Mediger’s five scoring passes.

Next up: vs. Harrisburg (SD), Nov. 6

Last week: 21 | Def. Kuna (ID) 22-21

Wayne Bower hit Will Saunders for a 15-yard touchdown with 19 seconds remaining, and Bower ran in the two-point conversion as the Brave edged the Kavemen for their first playoff win since 1992.

Next up: at No. 7 Coeur d’Alene (ID), Nov. 6

Last week: 22 | Idle

The Golden Bears had the week off.

Next up: vs. Great Falls (MT), Nov. 6

Last week: 23 | Idle

The Grizzlies will get a rematch with Mountain View in the 6A quarterfinals.

Next up: vs. Mountain View (Meridian, ID), Nov. 6

Last week: 24 | Def. Copper Hills (West Jordan, UT) 32-21

The Cavemen didn’t make things easy on themselves, but they snapped a three-game losing streak to reach the 6A quarterfinals.

Next up: at No. 4 Skyridge (UT), Nov. 6

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Olympus (Salt Lake City) 27-10

Sam Nadauld returned the second-half kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, springing the Red Devils after they trailed 10-7 at halftime.

Next up: at Bountiful (UT), Nov. 6

Last week: Not ranked | Idle

The Wolfpack return to action this week in the Class AA playoffs.

Next up: vs. Bozeman (MT), Nov. 6

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Dropped Out

18. Box Elder (Brigham City, UT)

25. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND)

Under Consideration

Bountiful (UT)

Columbia (Nampa, ID)

Lone Peak (Highland, UT)

Morgan (UT)

Natrona County (Casper, WY)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Sidney (MT)

Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID)