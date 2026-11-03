Mountain West Top 25 High School Football State Rankings (Nov. 3, 2026)
The postseason kicked off in earnest throughout the Mountain West region last week, with two teams dropping out of the High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings following their elimination.
Box Elder (UT) and Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND) saw their playoff runs come to an end earlier than many would have expected, making way for Springville (UT) and Glacier (MT) to enter the rankings.
However, expect some more movement this week with three games matching Top 25 opponents plus a potential upset special facing No. 1 Mountain Ridge (UT) as it plays host to Lone Peak in a 6A quarterfinal.
Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10
1. Mountain Ridge (Herriman, UT) (11-0)
Last week: 1 | Def. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT) 50-6
The Sentinels breezed into the quarterfinals as Tyson Dunn ran for two touchdowns and caught one of Jaxon Hunt’s three TD passes.
Next up: vs. Lone Peak (Highland, UT), Nov. 6
2. Bishop Kelly (Boise, ID) (9-0)
Last week: 2 | Idle
The defending 5A champions had a first-round bye.
Next up: vs. Blackfoot (ID), Nov. 6
3. Ridgeline (Millville, UT) (11-0)
Last week: 3 | Def. Mountain View (Orem, UT) 45-0
It was an early night for the Riverhawks, who saw Noah Fiefia score four more rushing touchdowns to reach 41 this season.
Next up: vs. Highland (Salt Lake City), Nov. 6
4. Skyridge (Lehi, UT) (9-1)
Last week: 4 | Def. Riverton (UT) 45-0
The top seeds scored 28 points in the opening quarter and led 35-0 at halftime as QB Jagger Fountaine threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score.
Next up: vs. No. 23 American Fork (UT), Nov. 6
5. Corner Canyon (Draper, UT) (9-2)
Last week: 5 | Def. Bingham (South Jordan, UT) 35-7
The Chargers made quick work of the three-win Miners, not allowing an offensive score while Jaxon Pehrson threw three touchdown passes in the first half.
Next up: vs. Syracuse (UT), Nov. 6
6. West (Salt Lake City) (11-0)
Last week: 6 | Def. Roy (UT) 63-0
The Panthers were done after three quarters, leading 56-0 at halftime behind five touchdowns from Kamden Lopati (three rushing, two passing) and two punt return touchdowns by Lester Falatea of 60 and 50 yards.
Next up: vs. Fremont (Plain City, UT), Nov. 6
7. Coeur d’Alene (ID) (9-0)
Last week: 7 | Idle
The Vikings had a first-round bye.
Next up: vs. No. 20 Boise (ID), Nov. 6
8. Rigby (ID) (8-1)
Last week: 8 | Idle
The defending 6A champions had the week off.
Next up: vs. Madison (Rexburg, ID), Nov. 6
9. Star Valley (Afton, WY) (9-1)
Last week: 9 | Def. Rawlins (WY) 56-0
Ross Hilton needed just a half to reach 302 passing yards (his fourth 300-plus game of the fall) and five touchdowns (his fifth with five or more TD passes).
Next up: vs. Lander Valley (WY), Nov. 6
10. Orem (UT) (8-2)
Last week: 10 | Def. Timpview (Provo, UT) 55-7
Tanner Lewis threw for 410 yards and seven touchdowns, including five to Brooks Ross, who finished with nine catches for 157 yards.
Next up: vs. Pleasant Grove (UT), Nov. 6
11. Homedale (ID) (9-0)
Last week: 11 | Idle
The Trojans will open their 4A title defense this week.
Next up: vs. South Fremont (St. Anthony, ID), Nov. 6
12. Kindred (ND) (10-0)
Last week: 12 | Def. Jamestown (ND) 28-21
The Vikings took advantage of a muffed punt to set up the tying touchdown in the second half and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a Graham Hess pick-six as they held off the upset-minded Blue Jays.
Next up: at Dickinson (ND), Nov. 6
13. Davis (Kaysville, UT) (8-3)
Last week: 13 | Def. Farmington (UT) 37-18
Bode Sparrow needed just nine carries to amass 159 yards and score three touchdowns to lead the Darts.
Next up: vs. No. 14 Herriman (UT), Nov. 6
14. Herriman (West Herriman, UT) (9-2)
Last week: 14 | Def. Weber (Pleasant View, UT) 55-6
Four of Filisi Filipe’s six carries went to the house as he rushed for 166 yards in the Mustangs’ first-round victory.
Next up: at No. 13 Davis (UT), Nov. 6
15. Cody (WY) (8-1)
Last week: 15 | Def. Buffalo (WY) 56-7
The Broncs needed just 30 seconds to get on the scoreboard on Cache McFadden’s 57-yard touchdown run, and the senior quarterback finished with three scoring passes and another touchdown run.
Next up: at Riverton (WY), Nov. 6
16. Hurricane (UT) (10-1)
Last week: 16 | Def. Park City (UT) 45-7
Titan Borchardt rushed for 154 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers rolled to a first-round 4A victory.
Next up: vs. Salem Hills (UT), Nov. 6
17. Sioux Falls Christian (SD) (10-0)
Last week: 17 | Def. Milbank (SD) 44-0
The Chargers have allowed more than one score in a game just twice this season.
Next up: vs. Dell Rapids (SD), Nov. 6
18. Crimson Cliffs (Washington, UT) (9-2)
Last week: 19 | Def. Murray (UT) 17-10
The Mustangs scored all their points in the final 6:02 of the second quarter to build a 17-3 halftime lead.
Next up: at Snow Canyon (St. George, UT), Nov. 6
19. Jefferson (Sioux Falls, SD) (10-0)
Last week: 20 | Def. Rapid City Central (SD) 52-10
It was a big night for Matnel Jensen, who scored touchdowns on a kickoff touchdown, an interception return, and catching one of Cason Mediger’s five scoring passes.
Next up: vs. Harrisburg (SD), Nov. 6
20. Boise (ID) (9-1)
Last week: 21 | Def. Kuna (ID) 22-21
Wayne Bower hit Will Saunders for a 15-yard touchdown with 19 seconds remaining, and Bower ran in the two-point conversion as the Brave edged the Kavemen for their first playoff win since 1992.
Next up: at No. 7 Coeur d’Alene (ID), Nov. 6
21. Billings West (MT) (9-0)
Last week: 22 | Idle
The Golden Bears had the week off.
Next up: vs. Great Falls (MT), Nov. 6
22. Rocky Mountain (Meridian, ID) (7-2)
Last week: 23 | Idle
The Grizzlies will get a rematch with Mountain View in the 6A quarterfinals.
Next up: vs. Mountain View (Meridian, ID), Nov. 6
23. American Fork (UT) (7-4)
Last week: 24 | Def. Copper Hills (West Jordan, UT) 32-21
The Cavemen didn’t make things easy on themselves, but they snapped a three-game losing streak to reach the 6A quarterfinals.
Next up: at No. 4 Skyridge (UT), Nov. 6
24. Springville (UT) (8-2)
Last week: Not ranked | Def. Olympus (Salt Lake City) 27-10
Sam Nadauld returned the second-half kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, springing the Red Devils after they trailed 10-7 at halftime.
Next up: at Bountiful (UT), Nov. 6
25. Glacier (Kalispell, MT) (8-1)
Last week: Not ranked | Idle
The Wolfpack return to action this week in the Class AA playoffs.
Next up: vs. Bozeman (MT), Nov. 6
—
Dropped Out
18. Box Elder (Brigham City, UT)
25. Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND)
Under Consideration
Bountiful (UT)
Columbia (Nampa, ID)
Lone Peak (Highland, UT)
Morgan (UT)
Natrona County (Casper, WY)
St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)
Sidney (MT)
Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID)
René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.