Mountain West Top 25 High School Football State Rankings (Oct. 12, 2026)

We are nearing the end of the regular season in Utah, with only one week left before teams in the Beehive State kick off the playoffs.

As teams in 6A Region 3 fight for playoff position, they continue to shake things up in the High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings.

Lone Peak’s 14-7 win over Lehi and Corner Canyon’s 41-17 victory over American Fork sent the Pioneers and Cavemen tumbling further down (but not out of) the Top 25, which saw no newcomers this week.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7

Last week: 1 | Def. Green Canyon (North Logan, UT) 44-12

Noah Fiefia ran for three touchdowns and caught a 10-yard TD pass from Hayden Miller.

Next up: at Bear River (Garland, UT), Oct. 16

Last week: 2 | Def. Ridgevue (Nampa, ID) 57-14

The Knights led 33-0 after one quarter and held the Warhawks to 196 total yards.

Next up: vs. Skyview (Nampa, ID), Oct. 16

Last week: 3 | Def. Bingham (South Jordan, UT) 52-7

Jaxon Hunt tossed five touchdown passes, including three to Xander Thayer.

Next up: at Westlake (Saratoga Springs, UT), Oct. 16

Last week: 4 | Idle

The Falcons got a welcome week off ahead of the regular-season finale and a hoped-for long playoff run.

Next up: vs. No. 20 American Fork (UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 5 | Def. No. 20 American Fork (UT) 41-17

The Chargers jumped out to a 27-0 lead after just 10 ½ minutes, with Jaxon Pehrson connecting with Kelen Gold on touchdown passes of 17, 16 and 32 yards during that stretch.

Next up: vs. No. 19 Lehi (UT), Oct. 14

6. West (Salt Lake City) (9-0)

Last week: 6 | Def. Granger (West Valley City, UT) 52-0

Naeata Hamilton ran for two touchdowns, and Kamden Lopati threw for 269 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, who are 9-0 for the first time since 1993.

Next up: vs. Cyprus (Magna, UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 7 | Idle

It was a welcome week off for the Vikings.

Next up: vs. Lake City (Coeur d’Alene, ID), Oct. 16

Last week: 8 | Def. Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID) 27-26

The Trojans survived an upset bid from the Titans, who scored a touchdown with 1:30 remaining but missed the extra-point kick.

Next up: at Highland (Pocatello, ID), Oct. 16

Last week: 9 | Def. Green River (WY) 48-0

The Braves held Green River to 15 total yards, while Ross Hilton threw for a career-high 334 yards and three touchdowns and Gabe Delgado returned from injury to catch three passes for 98 yards and a score.

Next up: at Evanston (WY), Oct. 16

Last week: 10 | Def. Payson (UT) 55-28

Brooks Ross’ 14-yard touchdown run kicked off a stretch of 41 unanswered points from the Tigers as they broke open a 14-14 tie.

Next up: vs. Maple Mountain (Spanish Fork, UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 11 | Def. Capital (Boise, ID) 63-14

The Grizzlies won their fifth straight as Oakley Baxter ran for 195 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries.

Next up: vs. Boise (ID), Oct. 16

Last week: 14 | Def. McCall-Donnelly (ID) by forfeit

The Trojans received a forfeit victory when McCall-Donnelly announced early in the week that it would send only a JV team to Homedale’s Homecoming festivities.

Next up: at Cole Valley Christian (Meridian, ID), Oct. 17

Last week: 15 | Def. Grand Forks Central (ND) 40-7

University of Minnesota commit Brooks Bakko caught six passes for 123 yards, and Brock Johnson ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.

Next up: vs. Wahpeton (ND), Oct. 16

Last week: 16 | Def. Layton (UT) 49-13

Jaxton Itaaheau scored on two short touchdown runs and caught two of Paden Toula’s five touchdown passes, with Oklahoma commit Bode Sparrow catching the other three to break the Utah career record (he now has 59 over four seasons) among his 10 receptions for 138 yards.

Next up: at Weber (Pleasant View, UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 17 | Def. Ogden (UT) 48-7

Owen Gilson threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score for the Trojans.

Next up: at Logan (UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 18 | Def. Cooper Hills (West Jordan, UT) 23-20

Max Stevens ran for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, and the Mustangs held off a late comeback bid from the Grizzlies.

Next up: vs. Cedar Valley (Eagle Mountain, UT), Oct. 15

Last week: 19 | Def. Evanston (WY) 28-22

Carson Smith had one of his best games of the season for the Broncs, rushing for two touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Powell (WY), Oct. 16

Last week: 20 | Def. Roy (UT) 45-0

Titan Borchardt ran for 133 yards and a touchdown, tossed a touchdown pass on a fleaflicker and caught a touchdown pass for the Tigers.

Next up: vs. Desert Hills (St. George, UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 12 | Lost to Lone Peak (Highland, UT) 14-7

Both teams have been up and down all season, and this time, it was the Knights’ turn to be up as Krew Robinson’s 51-yard punt return doomed the Pioneers, who’d won two in a row over ranked opponents.

Next up: at No. 5 Corner Canyon (UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 13 | Lost to No. 5 Corner Canyon (UT) 41-17

The Cavemen are headed in the wrong direction as the playoffs loom, losing their second straight as they couldn’t overcome a 27-0 first-quarter deficit.

Next up: at No. 4 Skyridge (UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 21 | Def. Hardin (MT) 47-28

The Rams handed Hardin its first loss, with Michael Thomas rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, including a 73-yard score.

Next up: at Sidney (MT), Oct. 16

Last week: 22 | Def. Vermillion (SD) 35-8

The Chargers improved to 7-0 against the Tanagers since 2015.

Next up: vs. Milbank (SD), Oct. 16

Last week: 23 | Idle

The Mustangs had the week off.

Next up: at Pine View (St. George, UT), Oct. 14

Last week: 24 | Def. Roosevelt (Sioux Falls, SD) 41-0

Cason Mediger was 16-of-20 passing for 225 yards and three touchdowns as the Cavaliers took a 35-0 halftime lead.

Next up: at O’Gorman (Sioux Falls, SD), Oct. 16

Last week: 25 | Def. Gallatin (Bozeman, MT) 28-7

Walker Olson caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown while also running for a touchdown as the Golden Bears closed in on a Eastern AA Conference title.

Next up: vs. Bozeman (MT), Oct. 15

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Dropped Out

None

Under Consideration

Box Elder (UT)

Brandon Valley (SD)

Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm (ND)

Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID)

Lone Peak (Highland, UT)

Madison (Rexburg, ID)

Mountain View (Meridian, ID)

Natrona County (Casper, WY)

St. Thomas More (Rapid City, SD)

Stansbury (Stansbury Park, UT)

Sugar-Salem (Sugar City, ID)