10 East Texas high school football 2024 preseason player of the year candidates
With the 2024 Texas high school football season fast approaching, SBLive is looking at potential MVP candidates in each of the state’s regions.
Top 100 Texas high school football player countdown: Part 1 (100-51) | Part 2 (50-1)
Before the first games of Week 1 kicking off on Thursday, we’re going region-by-region. We’ve already looked at 10 potential MVP candidates in North Texas.
Now, we’ll take a look at the 10 potential candidates in East Texas who may very well take home regional MVP honors by season’s end when we unveil our all-East Texas teams and awards.
Without any further ado, here are the 10 preseason player of the year candidates from the East Texas region:
EAST TEXAS PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES
Names are in alphabetical order
Tradarian Ball, RB, Texarkana Texas High, Jr.
Ball had a tremendous sophomore season, rushing for 1,225 yards on 166 carries with 12 TDs while boosting his stock to college coaches. A season like that, and even more, in 2024 and Ball might be in the mix as one of the state’s elite tailbacks in the Class of 2026.
Demetrius Brisbon, QB, Tyler Chapel Hill, Sr.
Brisbon is behind the wheel for one of the best offenses in East Texas. The dual-threat standout, a Baylor commit, is coming off a year in which he passed for more than 2,000 yards and 26 TDs while adding more than 1,700 yards and 13 TDs in helping Chapel Hill reach the 4A DI championship game.
KJ Edwards, RB, Carthage, Jr.
It wouldn’t be a list of MVP candidates from East Texas without a Carthage Bulldog on here. This season, it might be Edwards, back on a high-level offense after rushing for nearly 1,400 yards and 20 TDs. Should Carthage make it to Arlington after missing out last season, Edwards will certainly get serious consideration. Or perhaps his teammate, fellow junior Jett Surratt, the team's quarterback.
JJ Garner, ATH, Timpson, Sr.
While Terry Bussey received a ton of credit in his role for the Bears’ run to their first-ever state title, don’t overlook the exploits from Garner. He began the season at quarterback for an injured Bussey and went on to accumulate more than 1,650 yards and 34 TDs. With Bussey off to Texas A&M, Garner may be the one receiving the lion’s share should Timpson run it back again this fall.
Timothy Johnson, ATH, Center, Sr.
If an opposing team kicks or punts the ball to Johnson, they’re doing so at their own risk. Johnson has nearly 700 yards and two special teams TDs. He also plays receiver and cornerback, in which he picked off four passes and registered 77 tackles, for the Roughriders, who are seeking to improve on last season’s 7-4 finish.
Kenny Mosley, ATH, Daingerfield, Sr.
Mosley may be one of the most unheralded - and uncommitted - two-way standouts in the state. At receiver, he caught 60 passes for 1,126 yards and 14 TDs while at cornerback, Mosley intercepted six passes and recovered a fumble. If the Tigers can break through and play for the 3A DII championship after falling in the semifinals last season, Mosley may definitely get his name on the map.
Brayden Pate, K, Gilmer, Sr.
It might be hard for a kicker to take home MVP honors. But Pate might very well be the Buckeyes’ most indispensable player. Last season, he made all 12 of his field goal tries and was 95-of-103 on PATs in helping Gilmer claim the 4A DII title. Perhaps Pate’s biggest game was accounting for 17 total points (4-of-4 on field goals, 5-of-5 on PATs) in the Buckeyes’ memorable regional final win against previously undefeated Carthage.
Jayden Sanders, ATH, Kilgore, Sr.
Sanders may arguably be the best two-way standout in the region. A 4-star recruit who is committed to Michigan, Sanders had nearly 700 yards in receiving with seven TDs, and also made 35 tackles and picked off three passes at cornerback. He can make an impact on special teams as well for a Kilgore team that definitely has a chance to take it all in 4A DI.
Rickey Stewart, RB, Tyler Chapel Hill, Sr.
Stewart is part of maybe the best backfield in East Texas, teaming up with quarterback Demetrius Brisbon. A Texas commit, Stewart has cleared the 2,000-yard mark the past two seasons, including 2,855 yards and 40 TDs his junior year in helping the Bulldogs play in the 4A DI title game.
Bryce Still, QB, Overton, Sr.
Maybe the best quarterback you don’t know about. Still threw for 3,200 yards and 38 TDs and added nine more TDs on the ground. Half of Still’s 38 TDs went to senior receiver Jayden Edwards, who could be an MVP candidate in his own right. They’re a reason that the Mustangs, 10-2 last season, could be - no pun intended - a dark-horse contender in 2A DII.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
- We examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
-- Buck Ringgold | buck@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveTX