Best Texas high school football players at every position entering 2024
Who are the best high school football players in Texas?
Before the 2024 season kicks off across Texas on Thursday, SBLive examined the best players across the state at each position.
We took a look across all districts, graduation years, classifications and associations for the players that rose above the rest.
Scroll down for a sneak peak at each position:
TOP PLAYERS IN TEXAS BY POSITION ENTERING 2024
TOP 50 QUARTERBACKS
Sneak peak: Keelon Russell, Duncanville, sr.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Russell helped lead the Panthers to a repeat state title last season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 3,483 yards and 38 TDs after throwing for 2,377 yards and 22 TDs as a sophomore. He made headlines this offseason after de-committing from SMU, announcing his commitment to play instead for Alabama.
>> Read the rest of the top QBs here
TOP 70 RUNNING BACKS
Sneak peak: Deondrae 'Tiger' Riden, DeSoto, sr.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Texas A&M commit might be the state's top returning back. He's a two-time 6A Division II state champion and mustered his second consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season in an injury-painted junior season.
- First game: Saturday vs. Creekside (Georgia)
>> Read the rest of the top running backs here
TOP 40 WIDE RECEIVERS
Sneak peak: Dakorien Moore, Duncanville, sr.
Arguably the top receiver in the country, Moore is back in his quest to help lead the Panthers to a third consecutive state title. Last season, he caught 71 passes for 1,523 yards and 18 TDs. Formerly an LSU commit, Moore instead has switched commitments to Oregon.
>> Read the rest of the top wide receivers here
TOP 25 OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Sneak peak: Michael Fasusi, Lewisville, sr.
The 5-star offensive lineman committed to Oklahoma over Texas and Texas A&M in August on the six-year anniversary of moving to the U.S. from Nigeria. He's rated the nation's No. 2 tackle.
- First game: Friday vs. Mansfield Summit, 7 p.m. Central time
>> Read the rest of the top offensive linemen here
TOP 25 TIGHT ENDS
Sneak peak: Nick Townsend, Houston Dekaney, sr.
Meet Houston's top tight end. In 10 games, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound 4-star Texas commit caught 18 passes for 431 yards and seven TDs. He committed to the Longhorns in late June over Alabama and Texas A&M. Also a standout defensive end, Townsend had 52 solo tackles, eight sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior.
- First game: Friday vs. Port Arthur Memorial, 7 p.m.
>> Read the rest of the top tight ends here
TOP 30 DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
Sneak peak: Keylan Abrams, DeSoto, sr.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Abrams may be considered the heart and soul of the Eagles’ defense. The phenomenal edge rusher, a TCU commit, improved on his sophomore season, when he had 74 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. As a junior, Abrams registered 90 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 18 sacks as DeSoto made it back-to-back 6A Division II champs.
- First game: Saturday vs. Creekside (Georgia)
>> Read the rest of the top defensive linemen here
TOP 30 CORNERBACKS
Sneak peak: Dorian Brew, Conroe, sr.
One of the nation's top corners, the 6-foot, 200-pound Brew moved to Texas ahead of last fall after two seasons with Northmont (Ohio). In June, the 4-star committed to Oregon over Ohio State, Texas and USC and collected more than 25 offers. The son of elite sprinters (father Derrick Brew won Olympic gold in the 4x400 in 2004) runs a sub-11-second 100 as a standout sprinter at Conroe.
- First game: Friday vs. Alief Elsik, 7 p.m. Central time
>> Read the rest of the top cornerbacks here
TOP 25 SAFETIES
Sneak peak: Jonah Williams, Galveston Ball, sr.
There are few-to-no athletes across the country comparable to Williams. He turned in a 5A District 9 Defensive MVP season as a junior (58 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions and four special teams touchdowns). The hulking defensive backfield presence who is interchangeably dominant as a linebacker is the nation's No. 7 overall prospect, per247 Sports. He committed to Texas last week.
- First game: Thursday vs. Manvel, 7 p.m. Central time
>> Read the rest of the top safeties here
TOP 45 LINEBACKERS
Sneak peak: Charles Ross, North Shore, sr.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound 4-star LSU commit was a fixture in nationally ranked and two-consecutive-time-running 6A Division I state runner-up, turning in 71 tackles, six sacks and two picks. Also a sub-11 100-meter dash runner.
- First game: Friday vs. South Oak Cliff
>> Read the rest of the top linebackers here
TOP 25 KICKERS/PUNTERS
Sneak peak: Brayden Pate, Gilmer, sr.
Pate may very well be the best placekicker in East Texas. He converted all 12 of his field goal attempts, with a long of 36 yards, and was 95-of-103 on PAT attempts as the Buckeyes claimed the 4A DII championship. In Gilmer’s regional final win against previously undefeated Carthage, Pate made all four of his field-goal attempts and all five of his PAT tries.
- First game: FJ
>> Read the rest of the top kickers/punters here
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx