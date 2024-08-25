Jonah Williams commits to Texas; Longhorns land Texas high school phenom
One of the nation's most well-rounded high school football players and the top uncommitted player in Texas has made his verbal commitment to the Texas Longhorns.
Galveston Ball (Texas) 5-star Jonah Williams committed to the University of Texas on Saturday over LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon and USC.
As a junior, Williams was the 5A District 9 Defensive MVP after recording 58 tackles (four for loss), four picks and four special teams touchdowns.
He also caught for 474 yards and eight touchdowns, scored two rushing touchdowns on two carries and averaged more than 100 all-purpose yards per game.
>> Top 25 safeties in Texas high school football returning in 2024
Williams is bar-none one of the top high school football players in Texas entering 2024. SBLive clocked the 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety/linebacker as the No. 2 overall player in Texas entering the 2024 season, which starts on Thursday. He's the nation's No. 7 overall prospect, per 247 Sports.
He was the top-rated recruit in Texas still left on the board in the class of 2025 before Saturday.
Ball opens the 2024 Texas high school football season against Manvel on Thursday at 7 p.m Central Time. That game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx