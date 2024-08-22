CJ Witten, son of Jason Witten and star Texas linebacker, commits to Rice
Texas high school football standout CJ Witten announced his college commitment on Wednesday evening — and the son of former all-Pro tight end Jason Witten is staying in the Lone Star State.
Witten, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound three-star linebacker at Argyle Liberty Christian, committed to Rice days before the start of his senior season.
He led the Warriors to a TAPPS Division II state championship and 14-0 season in 2023, nabbing district defensive player and all-TAPPS honors.
>> Top 25 Texas high school football preseason rankings
A whopping 81 of his 108 tackles were solo and he added 12 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.
Jason Witten, now 42, has been the school's football coach since 2021. CJ is his oldest son and Cooper is a 4-star sophomore safety at Liberty Christian.
Best remembered for his NFL career largely played with the Dallas Cowboys — where he holds the career receptions, receiving yards, single-game receptions and both games played and started — he's lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex since retiring from the NFL in 2020.
Liberty Christian returns a bulk of its core that ran the table to a state title in 2023. That starts with the Witten brothers, running back Chase Garnett (1,743 yards, 29 TDs in 2023) and Jaylon Hawkins, a wideout who had 13 TDs last season.
The Warriors open the 2024 season with Fort Bend Christian Academy at home on Aug. 30.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx