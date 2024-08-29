Westlake vs. Prosper: How to watch, get live scores, Texas high school football updates (8/29/2024)
One of the top nation's best high school football teams is set to open the 2024 Texas high school football season against a North Texas power.
National bubble team Austin Westlake faces Prosper in Belton in a battle of perennial UIL 6A winners to open the the season.
>> Live Texas high school football scores
The game is set to be played at a neutral site — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's Crusader Stadium in Belton, which close to Austin than Prosper, but in between the two nonetheless.
Westlake opens the season as the No. 4 team in SBLive's Texas Power 25 rankings. SBLive visited the national power and looked into what makes the Tony Salazar-coached program that has produced the likes of Nick Foles and Drew Brees great.
>> How Austin Westlake, national high school football power, prepares for another photo finish
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central time. Stay with SBLive for live score and game updates as the matchup unfolds.
The game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
How to watch Austin Westlake vs. Prosper football live stream
What: Austin Westlake and Prosper clash in Week 1 of 2024 Texas high school football season.
When: Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Central Time
Where: Crusader Stadium, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Belton (nuetral site)
Watch: NFHS Network live stream link
About Westlake Chaparrals
A bonafide Central Texas powerhouse, Westlake vies to repeat a season that included 14 wins without a loss until the 6A Division I state semifinals. The Chaps enter the season on the national Power 25 bubble and return 12 starters. Lead rusher Jack Kayser is gone, but QB Rees Wise, defensive lineman Maddox Flynt and linebacker Elliot Schaper are among the standout returners.
About Prosper Eagles
Prospers went 11-2, swept its way (7-0) to a 6A District 5 championship and reached the third round of the 6A Division I state playoffs, where it lost to North Crowley. Senior offensive Connor Carty is a Texas A&M commit, SBLive's No. 78 most impactful player in Texas entering the season, and one of the top returners for an Eagles team that averaged 39 points and more than 400 yards of offense per game.
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season and the start of games on Thursday.
- Who are the 25 best teams in Texas, regardless of classification or association? Here are the SBLive Preseason Texas Power 25 rankings, as well as the 20 winningest active coaches.
- Who are the 100 most important high school football players in Texas? We scoured the state and counted down from 100 to 1: Part 1 (100-51) |Part 2 (50-1)
- We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks, 25 safeties, 45 linebackers and 25 kickers/punters.
- Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
- We examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
—
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visitsi.com/high-school.
We've got you covered all season long.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx