St. John Bosco vs. El Paso Eastwood: Live score, updates of high school football showdown (8/30/2024)

Follow live as California power plays host to East Texas opponent

Andy Buhler

Eastwood head football coach Julio Lopez talks to his player Jude Walker at practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.
Eastwood head football coach Julio Lopez talks to his player Jude Walker at practice on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. / GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK

El Paso Eastwood (Texas) and national high school football power St. John Bosco (California) are set to square off in a Texas vs. California showdown.

The matchup is Eastwood's 2024 Texas high school football season debut.

For St. John Bosco, the nation's No. 3 team, the game offers a follow-up to its Week 1 win over national No. 8 Chaminade-Madonna.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Pacific time (9 p.m. Central time) and will be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Follow live as SBLive provides score and game updates from kickoff to the final horn.

PREGAME (LIVE): ST. JOHN BOSCO VS. EASTWOOD

Refresh for the latest.

-- How, and maybe why, is an El Paso, Texas team starting its season at a Southern California national powerhouse? SBLive senior reporter Tarek Fattal has the story here.

-- Dive into Monday's SBLive/SI national rankings update, where St. John Bosco checks in at No. 3.

Andy Buhler

