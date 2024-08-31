North Crowley vs. Lancaster: Live score, updates of Texas high school football opener (8/31/2024)
Lancaster and North Crowley face off in a 2024 Texas high school football season opener on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Central time and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
PREGAME (LIVE): LANCASTER VS. NORTH CROWLEY
About Lancaster
Key players — WR Emmanuel Choice (6-5, 200); LB Ke’Brion Winston (6-2, 205); QB Carter Jones (6-4, 190).
Lancaster has moved up to 6A, and the Tigers got the hard-luck draw of being in the so-called “District of Doom,” 11-6A, with the likes of DeSoto, Duncanville and Cedar Hill. But with a win on Saturday, the Tigers can definitely have a say in how the race in their new district may transpire. They bring back five starters on both sides from a team that went 8-6 and made the 5A DI regional finals.
About No. 5 North Crowley
Key players — QB Chris Jimmerson (5-10, 175); RB Cornelius Warren (5-11, 175); LB Jonathan Cunningham (6-3, 205)
The Panthers fell one game short of reaching the title game last season as they finished 14-1. With the return of players like Chris Jimmerson, a trip to Arlington might be in the cards this season. Jimerson returns as the Panthers’ quarterback, and the North Texas commit seeks to build off a 2023 campaign in which he threw for more than 3,000 yards and 40 TDs while adding more than 1,100 yards and 12 TDs rushing.
Jimerson is SBLive's No. 29 most impactful player in Texas.
