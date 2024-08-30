High School

Carthage vs. Kilgore: Live score, updates of Texas high school football opener (8/30/2024)

Follow live as 4A powerhouses clash to kick off 2024 Texas high school football season

Buck Ringgold, SBLive Sports

Carthage and head coach Scott Surratt (center) face Bullard in a Sept. 2023 Texas high school football showdown. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw, SBLive

The 2024 Texas high school football season is underway and two UIL class 4A perennial powers are set to clash.

Kilgore and Carthage face off in Week 1 on Friday night at Carthage High School.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Central time. SBLive is providing the latest score and game updates from the showdown and the rest of opening weekend across the Lone Star State.

Scroll down and refresh this page for the latest. Stay with SBLive for live score and game updates, highlights, top performances and more:

PREGAME (LIVE): CARTHAGE VS. KILGORE

Refresh for the latest.

About Carthage

Gilmer's 4A Division II regional finalupset at the hand of Gilmer may have been the only thing stopping the Bulldogs from a three-peat. Carthage returns most of its starting lineup, including four-star running back KJ Edwards, four-star OL Kash Courtney and standout QB Jett Surratt.

About Kilgore

The Bulldogs went 12-2 in 2023 and reached the 4A Division II regional finals before losing to Chapel Hill, 21-19.

