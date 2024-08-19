Vote: Who is the best cornerback in Texas high school football entering 2024?
In the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season, SBLive examined the top cornerbacks in the state in the latest of a position-by-position series.
We looked at quarterbacks, running backs,wide receivers, tight ends, and offensive linemen, defensive ends, linebackers and safeties on top of corners.
Now, it's your time to weigh in.
>> Top 30 cornerbacks in Texas high school football entering 2024
Dive into the top 30 cornerbacks in Texas entering 2024 and cast your vote as to which back you think should be the winner. Voting closes on Monday, Aug. 25, 2024 Central Time.
(Did we miss anyone? See an oversight? Make your case to the editor atandy@scorebooklive.com)
TOP 30 CORNERBACKS IN TEXAS ENTERING 2024
Dorian Brew, Conroe, sr.
Ramonz Adams, Bastrop, jr.
Aiden Barnett, Rusk, sr.
Jason Bradford, Temple, jr.
Jermaine Bishop, Willis, jr.
Chase Coleman, Frisco Memorial, jr.
Jayden Doss, Mount Vernon, sr.
Kobi Foreman, Richardson Berkner, jr.
Draden Fullbright, North Crowley, jr.
Zadian Gentry, Anna, sr.
Ryan Gilbert, North Forney, jr.
Marcell Gipson, South Oak Cliff, jr.
Swayde Griffin, Lago Vista, jr.
Maliek Hawkins, Frisco Emerson, jr.
Javion Holiday, Duncanville, jr.
Cameron Jamerson, Shadow Creek, sr.
Brock King, Port Arthur Memorial, jr.
Paris Melvin Jr., Cypress Springs, jr.
Kenny Mosley, Daingerfield, sr.
Deyjhon Pettaway, Katy Paetow, sr.
Kade Phillips, Hightower, sr.
Devin Sanchez, North Shore, sr.
Jayden Sanders, Kilgore, sr.
Cobey Sellers, Shadow Creek, sr.
Daniel Smith, Jefferson, sr.
Joseph Smith, Houston Legacy Sport Sciences, sr.
Jarvis Solomon, Alvin Iowa Colony, sr.
Micah Strickland, Brownsboro, sr.
Jamarion Vincent, Waco Connally, jr.
Bryson Webber, Ridge Point, sr.
—
2024 Texas high school football preview
Stay with SBLive's preseason coverage in the lead up to the 2024 Texas high school football season.
We're taking a position-by-position look at the top players returning in the Lone Star State this fall, starting with 50 quarterbacks, 70 running backs, 40 wide receivers, 25 tight ends, 25 offensive linemen, 30 cornerbacks and 25 safeties.
Which teams are district favorites? Top sleepers? We're going district-by-district and choosing both, starting with 6A Districts 1-16, 6A Districts 17-32 and 5A Division I.
We examined offseason player movement and the 12 transfers that will have the biggest impact in the fall.
Who are the most underrated teams in the Lone Star State entering the season? We're taking a look by region at the programs poised to out-perform expectations, starting with North Texas, Southeast Texas and Central Texas.
The Lone Star State is home to many of the country's top prospects. We examined the top 20 committed recruits in the state and where they're headed. And we narrowed down the 25 best uncommitted players in the state — and where they're at in their respective recruitments.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx