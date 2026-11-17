We are one week away from the end of the football season across the Mountain West region, with Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota completing their seasons last week and Idaho, Utah and Montana set to conclude this week, finishing with the Idaho 5A title game Nov. 23.

The High School On SI Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings saw plenty of changes, starting with No. 1 Mountain Ridge (UT) going down to three-time defending 6A champion Corner Canyon in the semifinals.

That elevated defending Idaho 5A champion Bishop Kelly to the top spot ahead of this week’s finales, although if the Knights fall to Cinderella team Columbia in their finale and the Chargers avenge their regular-season loss to Skyridge to complete the four-peat, all bets are off as to who could end up No. 1 in the final rankings.

Here are this week’s Mountain West high school football Top 25 rankings, bringing together the best teams from Utah, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

High School On SI

Previous weeks: Preseason | Wk1 | Wk2 | Wk3 | Wk4 | Wk5 | Wk6 | Wk7 | Wk8 | Wk9 | Wk10 | Wk11 | Wk12

Last week: 2 | Def. Lakeland (Rathdrum, ID) 47-14

The Knights are one win away from wrapping up a second consecutive state title and third in four years as Boston Huskey caught two of Jaxson Brady’s four touchdown passes.

Next up: vs. No. 19 Columbia (ID), 5A championship, Nov. 23

Last week: 3 | Def. then-No. 17 Crimson Cliffs (UT) 35-10

Noah Fiefia ran for 161 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Riverhawks into the 4A final.

Next up: vs. No. 20 Skyline (UT), 4A championship, Nov. 20

Last week: 4 | Def. No. 24 Herriman (UT) 35-34

The Falcons trailed by 10 early in the fourth quarter but were able to grind out an eighth one-possession victory as Jagger Fountaine capped a 12-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 2:19 to play.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Corner Canyon (UT), 6A championship, Nov. 20

Last week: 5 | Def. No. 12 Mountain Ridge 34-28

The Chargers picked off Sentinels quarterbacks seven times — the most by any Utah team since 2008 — including two each by Josh Harris and Laken Abilla to keep their dreams of a four-peat alive.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Skyridge (UT), 6A championship, Nov. 20

5. West (Salt Lake City) (13-0)

Last week: 6 | Def. then-No. 21 Bountiful 29-12

The Panthers advanced to their first state final since 1992, holding Bountiful to minus-19 rushing yards and 137 total while quarterback Kamden Lopati shrugged off an injury scare to run for two touchdowns and throw for a third.

Next up: vs. No. 7 Orem (UT), 5A championship, Nov. 20

Last week: 9 | Def. No. 23 Cody (WY) 16-13

The Braves beat their archrivals for the fifth straight season in the 3A championship game as Owen Brown booted a 22-yard field goal with 21 seconds left for the game-winner.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 10 | Def. Woods Cross (UT) 56-10

The Tigers brought Woods Cross’ Cinderella postseason run to a crashing halt, romping to a mercy-rule win as Tanner Lewis threw for 342 yards and five touchdowns.

Next up: vs. No. 5 West (UT), 5A championship, Nov. 20

Last week: 11 | Def. Fruitland (ID) 35-12

The Trojans kept their title repeat hopes alive as Tye Fisher rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Sugar-Salem (ID), 4A championship, Nov. 21

Last week: 20 | Def. No. 16 Rigby (ID) 41-21

The Grizzlies finally got past their Rigby hurdle — they’d lost to the Trojans four times in the semifinals, including each of the past two years — as Kaelan Custer and Oakley Baxter each ran for over 100 yards and combined for three touchdowns.

Next up: vs. Highland (Pocatello, ID), 6A championship, Nov. 20

Last week: 12 | Def. Central Cass (Casselton, ND) 35-28

The Vikings led 35-7 with four minutes left, then held off a furious rally by the Squirrels, recovering an onside kick to finally secure the Division 2A championship — their third title in program history.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 18 | Def. Lincoln (Sioux Falls, SD) 42-26

The Cavaliers erased a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit, scoring 35 points in the final 12 minutes to win the second 11AAA championship in the five-year-old school’s history.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 1 | Lost to No. 4 Corner Canyon (UT) 34-28

Despite the seven interceptions, the Sentinels still had a chance to rally in the final minute after Jaxon Hunt’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Blake Benson drew them within one score, but a couple of pass breakups killed their final drive.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 16 | Def. Lennox (SD) 41-0

The Chargers romped to a second consecutive 11A championship, capping their second straight undefeated season with a dominant performance led by junior Jude Prins, who ran for two scores and made four tackles with a sack.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 24 | Def. Cheyenne East (WY) 28-13

Junior Brodey Wilcox finished with 212 total yards, scored three rushing touchdowns and grabbed a touchdown reception to lead the Mustangs to the 4A championship.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 7 | Lost to Highland (Pocatello, ID) 27-24 (OT)

The Vikings couldn’t take advantage of four first-half turnovers and led just 7-0 at halftime, eventually ruing those missed opportunities when Frankie Lopez’s 19-yard field goal was answered by a 9-yard TD run by Easton Almond to end the game.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 8 | Lost to No. 9 Rocky Mountain (ID) 41-21

The Trojans’ bid to win a third consecutive 6A title effectively ended when they gave up back-to-back touchdowns to open the fourth quarter to fall behind 34-14.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 25 | Def. Logan (UT) 54-7

The second meeting between the 3A finalists went much differently than their regular-season matchup, with the Trojans avenging their 10-point defeat by outgaining the Grizzlies 522-204 led by QB Owen Gilson, who ran for two first-half touchdowns and threw for two.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 22 | Def. Big Sky (Missoula, MT) 14-6

The Wolfpack found the going much more difficult than their 56-7 victory in their Western AA Conference matchup, but with Trey Ramey rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns, they kept their hopes of a repeat state title alive as they advanced to their fourth consecutive final.

Next up: at Gallatin (Bozeman, MT), AA championship, Nov. 20

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Hillcrest (Idaho Falls) 38-30

The Wildcats continue to make history, reaching their first state final a week after qualifying for the semifinals for the first time, with senior QB Easton Zickgraf throwing for four touchdowns — including a 34-yarder to Tyson Winkelman with 2:17 left to give them an eight-point cushion.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Bishop Kelly (ID), 5A championship, Nov. 23

20. Skyline (Salt Lake City) (10-3)

Last week: Not ranked | Def. then-No. 15 Hurricane 24-21

The Eagles advanced to their first 4A state final since 2005 just three years after going 0-10 — they went 1-10 the following season — as Jonah Mailei rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Next up: vs. No. 2 Ridgeline (UT), 4A championship, Nov. 20

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Watertown (SD) 45-21

The Governors won their ninth 11AA championship in 10 years, with junior Porter Hunsley rushing for 227 yards and five touchdowns — including a 66-yarder that answered a Watertown score that trimmed the margin to 31-21 with 8:38 to play.

Next up: Season over

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Cokeville (WY) 31-7

The Rams spotted Cokeville an early 7-0 lead, then romped to the 2A championship as Boone Reno returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and Tucker Wolff threw for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 14 | Lost to No. 6 Star Valley (WY) 16-13

The Broncs must feel like Charlie Brown at this point when it comes to facing Star Valley: five years, five defeats in the 3A final.

Next up: Season over

Last week: 13 | Lost to No. 3 Skyridge (UT) 35-34

If Thursday’s semifinal had been at a high school stadium, the Mustangs might have won. Instead, Brody Crayk's go-ahead 32-yard field goal attempt with 1:19 remaining sailed inches wide of the narrower college uprights at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium, sealing their fate.

Next up: Season over

Last week: Not ranked | Def. Florence-Carlton (MT) 34-14

The Tigers advanced to their fourth straight B state championship game by avenging their only loss of the season as they look to repeat as titlists.

Next up: vs. Huntley-Project (Worden, MT), B championship, Nov. 20

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Dropped Out

15. Hurricane (UT)

17. Crimson Cliffs (UT)

19. Billings West (MT)

21. Bountiful (UT)

23. Sidney (MT)

Under Consideration

Columbia Falls (MT)

East Helena (MT)

Gallatin (Bozeman, MT)

Highland (Pocatello, ID)

Huntley Project (Worden, MT)

Sugar-Salem (ID)