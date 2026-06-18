SI's 2026 MLB All-Star Team: Mike Trout Returns, Jacob Misiorowski Earns NL Starting Nod

The All-Star Game is headed back to Philadelphia, and with the game less than a month away—and Phase 1 of voting ending next Thursday—we thought this was a good time to publish our picks for the Midsummer Classic.

We asked our six main MLB writers and editors to submit ballots for every starting position player, along with nine starting pitchers and three relievers, in each league. The results were combined to create our consensus All-Star selections, reflecting both first-half performance and overall impact.

As with MLB's official process, we also followed the rule that every team must be represented by at least one player. There were only two times that came into play, however, and we called out those instances—nearly every team this season has at least one player who's performed well enough to be named a 2026 All-Star. Here's who we thought has stood out the most.

American League

Catcher (3): Shea Langeliers, A's (starter); Dillon Dingler, Tigers; Adley Rutschman, Orioles

Langeliers has been a bit better with the bat, but it's a really close call between him and Dingler, who's been a steadier all-around option, with both approaching 20 home runs. Rutschman is the Orioles' lone representative as their co-leader in bWAR. —Will Laws

Ben Rice ranks second in the majors with a 174 wRC+ and has carried the Yankees' offense in Aaron Judge's absence. | Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

First base (3): Ben Rice, Yankees (starter); Nick Kurtz, A's; Willson Contreras, Red Sox

Despite the tough competition, this was a no-brainer for me. Rice, the best hitter on the American League's best team, ranks behind only Yordan Alvarez in wRC+. —Tim Capurso

Second base (2): Ernie Clement, Blue Jays (starter); Ezequiel Duran, Rangers

This is a weak position in the AL. But Clement gets his first All-Star nod at age 30 with a career-high .770 OPS three years after getting released by the 102-loss Athletics. —Tom Verducci

Third base (2): Miguel Vargas, White Sox (starter); Junior Caminero, Rays

Vargas has unlocked his potential and become an on-base machine for the White Sox, earning him the slight nod over Caminero and stalwart José Ramírez. He leads AL third baseman in home runs (16), runs scored (51) and RBIs (44), and is 10-for-12 in stolen base attempts. —Nick Selbe

Shortstop (2): Bobby Witt Jr., Royals (starter); Kevin McGonigle, Tigers

Witt leads everyone except Shohei Ohtani in fWAR (4.2) and is an elite defender who stands out among AL shortstops. Easy call here, though rookie sensation McGonigle is a deserving backup. —Ryan Phillips

Outfield (6): Byron Buxton, Twins (starter); Mike Trout, Angels (starter); Cody Bellinger, Yankees (starter); Riley Greene, Tigers; Randy Arozarena, Mariners; Julio Rodriguez, Mariners

Note: Bellinger was selected to start for injured Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.

If he stays healthy and can play in the game, this would mark Trout's first All-Star Game appearance since 2019 (though he’s been selected three times since and had to drop out). In a season where he's looked closest to his prime in years, it would be fitting for Trout to return to the Midsummer Classic in Philadelphia, not far from his hometown of Millville, N.J. —N.S.

Yordan Alvarez leads the AL in both batting average (.325) and home runs (24), giving him a good shot to win the Triple Crown. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Designated hitter (2): Yordan Alvarez, Astros (starter); Yandy Diaz, Rays

Maybe the easiest pick on the ballot, Alvarez has had an incredible offensive season for an Astros team that has fallen apart around him. —R.P.

Pitchers (12): Cam Schlittler, Yankees (starter); Aroldis Chapman, Red Sox; Dylan Cease, Blue Jays; Jacob deGrom, Rangers; Davis Martin, White Sox; Parker Messick, Guardians; Drew Rasmussen, Rays; Joe Ryan, Twins; Jose Soriano, Angels; Gavin Williams, Guardians; Cade Smith, Guardians; Louis Varland, Blue Jays

Schlitter, the AL leader in ERA (1.82), FIP (2.31), hit rate (6.4/9 IP), home run rate (0.5/9 IP) and bWAR (3.8) is an easy selection to start in his stellar second season. Nick Martinez of the Rays was the last man out, while Angels starter Reid Detmers and White Sox swingman Grant Taylor also got multiple votes. —W.L.

National League

Catcher (3): Drake Baldwin, Braves (starter); Liam Hicks, Marlins; Hunter Goodman, Rockies

Baldwin's gap over his peers is significant enough to overcome the fact that he doesn't have enough at-bats to be a qualified hitter due to an oblique injury that caused him to miss a month. Goodman makes it as the Rockies' rep. —W.L.

First base (2): Matt Olson, Braves (starter); Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

The best player on what may be MLB’s best team, Olson has been elite this season and is a big reason for the Braves’ early success. Taking him at first base over Freddie Freeman wasn't an easy choice for the Braves in the 2021–22 offseason, but it is here. —Karl Rasmussen

Milwaukee's Brice Turang earned the most votes from our staff at perhaps the most competitive position on the ballot. | Jeffery Bennett-Imagn Images

Second base (3): Brice Turang, Brewers (starter); Brandon Lowe, Pirates; JJ Wetherholt, Cardinals

Second base is loaded in the NL, making this one of the toughest choices. Turang took a big step forward with his power output last season, and he's maintained those gains so far in 2026. He's the only second baseman to have double digits in homers and stolen bases. —N.S.

It was like splitting hairs between Wetherholt and Luis Arráez for the last spot on the roster, but it was ultimately decided the Cardinals are more deserving of multiple representatives than the Giants. —W.L.

Third base (2): Max Muncy, Dodgers (starter); Matt Chapman, Giants

Chapman—who may not be in San Francisco for much longer—somehow hasn't been an All-Star since 2019 but makes it as the Giants' representative in this exercise behind our unanimous choice as the NL's starter at the hot corner. —W.L.

Shortstop (2): Otto López, Marlins (starter); CJ Abrams, Nationals

López leads the league in both batting average (.338) and hits (98), and he’s in the top 10 of MLB’s position players with 3.0 fWAR. He’s often overlooked among some of the more renowned shortstops in MLB, but López has been truly elite in 2026. —K.R.

Elly De La Cruz was the toughest omission from the NL roster and almost surely would've made the cut had he not injured his hamstring a few weeks ago. —W.L.

James Wood's 166 wRC+ leads all National League hitters, though he wasn't among the top six of NL outfielders in the first batch of votes released. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Outfield (6): James Wood, Nationals (starter); Corbin Carroll, Diamondbacks (starter): Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs (starter); Juan Soto, Mets; Jordan Walker, Cardinals; Andy Pages, Dodgers

This was easily the toughest selection for me. I landed on Crow-Armstrong, Carroll and Wood, but Pages, Walker and Michael Harris II are all deserving. —T.C.

Wood has his warts but he absolutely hammers baseballs and has had an outstanding first half. He's slashing .277/.407/.547 with 20 home runs and a 166 wRC+, best in the NL. —R.P.

Pages came to camp on a mission after hitting .078 in the postseason and losing playing time. The NL's co-RBI leader looks like a different player, cutting his strikeouts and raising his walk rate while playing superior defense. —T.V.

Designated hitter (2): Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers (starter); Kyle Schwarber, Phillies

You have to give this to Ohtani. And yet Schwarber, for both his numbers and the cool story, is deserving of drawing the start at Citizens Bank Park. —T.C.

Pitchers (12): Jacob Misiorowski, Brewers (starter); Chase Burns, Reds; Jhoan Duran, Phillies; Raisel Iglesias, Braves; Max Meyer, Marlins; Mason Miller, Padres; Chris Sale, Braves; Cristopher Sanchez, Phillies; Paul Skenes, Pirates; Zack Wheeler, Phillies; Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dodgers

Did you know Iglesias has the most saves in MLB history without making an All-Star appearance? That should change this season, as the 36-year-old has maintained his consistent ways in his 12th big-league season. —N.S.

This part of the selection process was fairly clear cut since Ohtani won the DH vote. Each pitcher listed received at least three votes, with Pittsburgh's Braxton Ashcraft being the only other hurler to appear on multiple ballots. —W.L.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated