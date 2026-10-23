Ranking All 52 Players in the 2026 World Series

The No. 1 seeds from both the American and National Leagues have reached the World Series, and now the two sides, the Rays and Brewers, will each be vying to win their franchise’s first championship. It’s the first time since 1980 that both teams in the World Series have never won a title, so there will be plenty on the line in this year’s Fall Classic.

Both teams have navigated the challenges of working with thin payrolls to perfection in order to get to this point. Without the benefit of having players making top-end salaries, each squad has leaned on its depth to manage success. There’s plenty of talent up and down both rosters, and we’ve pooled together to rank all 52 players in the World Series based on their anticipated impact in the series.

52. Jorge Mateo, IF, Rays

Mateo has elite speed as a pinch-running specialist and is an excellent defender with infield/outfield versatility. He joined the Rays on Aug. 13 after the Braves designated him for assignment a week earlier. With Tampa Bay he slashed .141/.181/.205 with nine steals in 12 chances across 32 games. He has yet to make a plate appearance in the postseason despite getting into four games.

51. Brody Hopkins, RP, Rays

The flame-throwing Hopkins is one of the Rays’ top prospects and made his big-league debut on Sept. 13. He was left off the roster for the division series and added for the ALCS, though has yet to appear in a playoff game. If he manages to see some action in the World Series, it will be must-see TV, as his fastball sits at 100 mph.

50. Chad Patrick, RP, Brewers

Patrick hasn’t gotten into a postseason game for the Brewers yet, but he had a solid regular season in which he logged a 3.40 ERA with 93 strikeouts across 106 innings. He’s split time between the starting rotation and bullpen in 2026, but doesn’t always have the best command, resulting in a high 3.99 BB/9 on the year.

49. Kyle Harrison, SP, Brewers

Harrison was excellent for most of 2026 until September struggles derailed his campaign. He finished the regular season 11–5 with a 4.20 ERA, a 1.35 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 115 ⅔ innings. His late-season downturn and control issues have relegated him to being a depth option and he has yet to see the mound in October.

48. Antonio Senzatela, RP, Brewers

Senzatela reinvented himself as a full-time relief pitcher this season with strong results. He wasn’t as effective with Milwaukee after arriving in a trade from Colorado, and has made just two appearances in the playoffs (both in the ALDS). He doesn’t appear poised for a big role in the Fall Classic, but that could change if the Brewers are forced to dip into their bullpen depth in a longer series.

47. Cole Sulser, RP, Rays

Sulser has only seen the mound in one game during the postseason, and things didn’t go well for him. He allowed three earned runs on two hits and a walk against the Guardians in the ALCS. Sulser leans on his fastball and changeup combo, the two of which combined for 50 of his 56 strikeouts this season.

46. Nick Fortes, C, Rays

Fortes is a defense-first catcher with excellent blocking and receiving skills. At the plate, he has solid contact rates and hit .258 with six home runs during the regular season. He has only featured in two games during the playoffs and is 0-for-3 at the plate.

45. Steven Matz, RP, Rays

Matz endured a difficult season, posting a 5.49 ERA on the whole after stints as a starter and relief arm. He managed two scoreless frames in Game 3 of the ALCS, his lone appearance so far in the playoffs, perhaps earning more trust and a potential role during the World Series.

The power-hitting Sánchez could make a difference as a pinch hitter during the World Series. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

44. Gary Sánchez, C, Brewers

Sánchez doesn’t see too much game action, but he’s still a solid bench option with a strong eye at the plate and home run power. He’s had just one plate appearance in October, during which he drew a walk against Mason Miller in the NLDS which led to Jackson Chourio’s walk-off single.

43. Cedric Mullins, OF, Rays

Mullins is a former All-Star who entered the 30–30 club in 2021. His bat has regressed tremendously but he’s still an excellent center fielder with speed and still has a bit of pop. In four postseason games he’s 1-for-4 with a solo home run.

42. Shane Drohan, RP, Brewers

Drohan had a solid rookie season as a swingman for Milwaukee, logging 124 ⅔ innings over 33 games (19 starts) with a 4.19 ERA and 23.7% strikeout rate. His lone playoff appearance was a rocky one—he got the start in Game 4 of the NLCS and allowed three of the five batters he faced to reach safely, with two walks and two runs allowed.

41. Luis Lara, OF, Brewers

One of the youngest players in the World Series, Lara is still just 21 years of age. He’s an elite defender in the outfield, displaying excellent range and a strong arm, even if his bat skills are still lacking. Lara has made just 11 plate appearances in the postseason, largely as Milwaukee’s right-field platoon option against left-handed pitchers, but he has great speed and can be used as a pinch runner and defensive substitution later in games.

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40. Sal Frelick, OF, Brewers

Frelick, one of baseball’s better right fielders, had a down year offensively and a right shoulder strain didn’t help matters. He finished the campaign slashing .230/.295/.319 with four home runs and 40 RBIs in 111 games. He is a high contact hitter and his 9.9% strikeout rate is among the best in baseball. His struggles at the plate have continued into October, and he’s 3-for-15 with four walks, two RBIs and two stolen bases so far.

39. Andrew Vaughn, 1B, Brewers

Vaughn resurrected his career when the Brewers traded for him last season after things had gotten off track during his White Sox tenure. He followed that up with a productive regular season in 2026, though an illness cost him the second half of September. Milwaukee activated him for the playoffs, though he’s started just two out of eight postseason games.

38. Ben Williamson, 2B, Rays

Williamson hasn’t gotten much run in the postseason, making a total of 11 plate appearances, mostly coming off the bench. He has good vision at the plate and doesn’t strikeout very frequently, though his bat isn’t what he’s on the roster for. Williamson makes his impact on defense, as he’s an excellent infielder capable of manning multiple positions, primarily second base and third base.

37. David Hamilton, 3B, Brewers

A speed-first utility infielder, Hamilton is a contact hitter who can wreck havoc on the bases. He finished the regular season hitting .245 with a .650 OPS, 30 stolen bases in 37 attempts and 13 sacrifice bunts. Through four postseason games he has had a much bigger impact. He’s 5-for-11 with five runs scored, one home run and three steals without being caught. His playoff OPS is a surprising 1.227.

Wells is one of several midseason trade acquisitions that has turned into a key contributor for the Rays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

36. Tyler Wells, RP, Rays

The 6’ 8”, 270-pound Wells wouldn’t look out of place on the Buccaneers’ offensive line. Instead, he’s been a productive piece in the Rays’ bullpen after arriving in a midseason trade from the Orioles. Wells put up a 2.38 ERA over 72 innings for both teams, though hasn’t been as effective in his four postseason appearances (four runs allowed in 3 ⅓ innings).

35. Kevin Kelly, RP, Rays

The righthander was one of the Rays’ more reliable relievers throughout the season, having appeared in 71 games and registered a 2.44 ERA. He struck out 63 batters while walking just 11, and gave up just six home runs on the year. He hasn’t seen much action in the postseason, mostly being called upon to close out an inning in the middle of games, having pitched just 2 1/3 innings across five appearances in October.

34. Ryan Vilade, OF, Rays

Vilade is on his fourth team in five big league seasons this year and settled in to have his best campaign. A righty platoon bat with some pop, he slashed .245/.321/.429 with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs during the regular season. He has played in five postseason games and is 1-for-5 with a home run and two walks so far.

33. Dustin May, SP, Brewers

May hasn’t been at his best since Milwaukee acquired him at the trade deadline. He put up a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts during the regular season, and has allowed five runs across seven playoff innings. Still, Pat Murphy has continued to use him, and the hard-throwing righthander has produced in the postseason before during his time with the Dodgers. May has the potential to be an x-factor in this series.

32. Richie Palacios, 2B, Rays

Palacios’s numbers don’t jump off the page, but he’s already delivered some clutch at-bats for the Rays during the postseason. Most notably, he hit a two-run double in the closeout game of the ALCS to help Tampa book its World Series ticket. He’s never been a game-breaker at the plate, but he’s improved offensively in 2026 and is a versatile defender capable of manning various positions in the outfield and infield.

31. Taylor Walls, SS, Rays

Walls is a glove-first shortstop and had an excellent season in that regard, leading MLB in DRS at the position with 21, eight clear of second place. Unfortunately for the Rays, his poor hitting does hold them back a bit. Walls slashed .222/.309/.298 in 124 regular season games and has been worst in the postseason (.148/.233/.148). His elite defense keeps him in the lineup, as does ability to bunt for hits and steal bases.

30. Cam Booser, RP, Rays

Another Rays reclamation project, the 34-year-old Booser didn’t reach the big leagues until 2024 after multiple seasons in independent ball before Tampa Bay scooped him up and made him a high-leverage relief pitcher. He’s made six scoreless appearances during these playoffs after posting a 1.98 ERA across 41 innings in the regular season.

Jonny DeLuca is the latest in a long string of strong defenders in center field for the Rays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

29. Jonny DeLuca, OF, Rays

DeLuca is a solid hitter, having recorded a 101 OPS+ this season, but it’s his speed and his defense that make him an invaluable member of the Rays lineup. He can comfortably man all three outfield positions at a Gold Glove level and is a strong baserunner. He enters the World Series in a bit of a slump, hitless in his last four games, but he’s played strong defense in center field, which should be enough to keep him in the lineup.

28. DL Hall, RP, Brewers

Hall is a former top pitching prospect who has become a valuable bullpen arm in Milwaukee. The 28-year-old lefty was brilliant in 2026 as he went 4–0 with a 1.91 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 64 strikeouts against 35 walks in 61 ⅓ innings over 47 appearances. He has notched three postseason wins in four appearances and has yet to allow a run, while posting a 0.75 WHIP in 5 ⅓ innings.

27. Cooper Pratt, SS, Brewers

Few could have predicted before the season began that Pratt would be the starting shortstop in the World Series, given that he spent all of 2025 at Double A. But the defensive-oriented infielder got called up in June and has been a lineup mainstay pretty much ever since, providing roughly league-average offense with standout defense. He doesn’t have much pop but has reached base consistently in the playoffs, proving that he isn’t fazed by the bright lights of October.

26. Victor Mesa Jr., OF, Rays

Mesa broke out during the second half of the season, when he hit nine home runs with a .892 OPS across 46 games. He’s been ice cold during the postseason, with just four hits and a .432 OPS in nine games, though he did hit a big home run against the Yankees in the ALDS. Mesa has an elite arm in the outfield and is a base-stealing threat, but the Rays will need more from him at the plate against the Brewers.

25. Joey Ortiz, 3B, Brewers

Ortiz had his best big league season in 2026. He slashed.270/.328/.402 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs, and ranked third among big league third baseman in outs above average (eight) and ninth in DRS (seven). He’s a glove-first infielder and, unfortunately for the Brewers, he’s played like it in the postseason. In six games Ortiz is hitting .118 with an OPS of .235 after going 2-for-17. As long as his defense holds up, Milwaukee can deal with his issues at the plate.

24. Liam Hicks, C, Rays

Hicks is a pesky matchup for any pitcher for his ability to make consistent contact. He was a productive trade deadline acquisition for the Rays, though has been quiet most of the postseason. Tampa Bay needs someone other than its big three hitters to produce, and Hicks is one with the potential to make a real impact on this series.

Simpson has game-changing speed and should be looking to run wild during the World Series. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

23. Chandler Simpson, OF, Rays

Simpson’s speed is his biggest weapon. He won’t burn pitchers with the long ball, but he’s fast enough to bunt for a hit or to take an extra base on a ball hit into the outfield. He keeps defenses honest and excels at putting the ball in play, which is what makes him such a valuable asset for the Rays. He’s approaching 1,000 at-bats without a single home run, but he stole 46 bases this season and had a .306 batting average.

22. JoJo Romero, RP, Brewers

The Brewers acquired Romero at the trade deadline and he has been excellent. In 11 regular season appearances, he went 2–0 with a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 11 strikeouts against two walks in 13 ⅓ innings. He has been even better in his first postseason. Entering the World Series, Romero has made four appearances and is 2–1 with a 1.69 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and nine strikeouts against one walk in 5 ⅓ innings.

21. Christian Yelich, DH, Brewers

The Brewers’ team captain had the worst season of his career, posting lows across the board. But he remains an important presence in the lineup, and at the very least has done a good job of getting on base during the postseason (.370 OBP in 27 plate appearances) even if the power hasn’t been there.

20. Ian Seymour, RP, Rays

Seymour split time between the bullpen and starting rotation this season, making 16 starts and 31 relief appearances. He struck out 158 batters across 132 2/3 innings, but was susceptible to the long ball, having allowed 25 home runs on the year. Seymour doesn’t throw very hard, but he has a large arsenal of pitches. His changeup is his most effective offering, responsible for 68 of his 158 strikeouts.

Robert Gasser has solidified himself as Milwaukee’s third starter in the postseason rotation. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

19. Robert Gasser, SP, Brewers

Gasser had his best professional season as a 27-year-old this year, setting a career-high with 20 starts and going 5–5 with a 3.87 ERA over 109 ⅓ innings. He has made two postseason starts and has been really good, posting a 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and six strikeouts against two walks in nine innings. He has slotted in as Milwaukee’s third starter ahead of Dustin May.

18. Griffin Jax, SP, Rays

Jax thrived after a midseason move from the bullpen to the rotation, posting a 3.14 ERA over 23 starts. He hasn’t maintained that effectiveness in the postseason, allowing four runs across six innings. But if he’s able to stabilize things this series and provide additional length, he’ll give Kevin Cash a lot more options in the later innings to mix and match with his bullpen.

17. Abner Uribe, RP, Brewers

Uribe is one of the most effective setup men in the sport, capable of lighting up the radar gun with an elite sinker that flirts with triple digits. He mixes things up with a sharp slider, which is his go-to strikeout pitch. Opponents slugged just .178 against his slider this season, and he only surrendered three home runs across 59 1/3 innings this year.

16. Trevor Megill, RP, Brewers

Megill was a dominant closer during the regular season and has cranked it up to another gear in the playoffs. He made 63 regular season appearances and went 3–3 with a 2.63 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 61 ⅔ innings. He converted 30 of 33 save opportunities and had seven holds. In the playoffs, he has been brilliant and is 1–0 with a 0.00 ERA, 0.53 WHIP and four saves in 5 ⅔ innings of work. If the Brewers hand the game to him, it’s usually lights out.

15. Garrett Mitchell, OF, Brewers

Mitchell has flashed talent for years, but injuries have prevented him from being a regular contributor in Milwaukee. He finally put everything together this season with a career-best 531 plate appearances, 11 homers and 14 stolen bases, and has demonstrated during the playoffs his ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball. For a lineup light on power, Mitchell is one of the few who can consistently make loud contact.

14. Jonathan Aranda, 1B, Rays

Aranda had an excellent regular season during which he recorded a career-high 92 RBIs, but he hasn’t been quite as sharp in October. He has nine hits in the postseason, five of which came during Games 4 and 5 of the ALCS, but has just one extra-base hit. Still, he leads the team with five RBIs in the playoffs and has only struck out five times in 35 at-bats.

As part of a bullpen full of standout pitchers, Ashby has been lights-out all season for Milwaukee. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Aaron Ashby, RP, Brewers

An argument could be made that Ashby has been Milwaukee’s MVP all season, especially in the playoffs. The 28-year-old lefty reliever finished the season 13–3 with a 3.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 116 strikeouts in 89 ⅓ innings. He has been even better in October. In six appearances, Ashby is 1–0 with a 0.00 ERA, a 0.57 WHIP, and 11 strikeouts against just three walks in 12 ⅓ innings. He has tossed 3 ⅓ more innings than any other Brewers pitcher in the postseason.

12. Yandy Díaz, DH, Rays

Diaz has been one of the league’s best hitters for some time now, ranking eighth among qualified batters with a 137 wRC+ since 2022. He’s been one of the few productive mainstays in Tampa Bay’s lineup, which plays matchups frequently yet relies heavily on stalwarts Diaz, Aranda and Junior Caminero. If the Rays are to overcome the Brewers’ loaded pitching staff, they’re likely to need all three of their vaunted trio to deliver.

11. Jake Bauers, 1B, Brewers

Bauers was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2026, and he’s carried that right on over into October. He’s had two of the biggest at-bats of the Brewers postseason already, and he owns a .864 OPS with a home run, six RBIs and seven walks in eight playoff games. His patience at the plate has become his calling card this year, and he won’t be an easy out for Rays pitchers in the World Series.

10. Logan Henderson, SP, Brewers

Henderson was Milwaukee’s No. 2 starter this season and excelled in the role. The 24-year-old is one-half of a young, dynamic duo along with Jacob Misiorowski. He finished the year 11–3 with a 2.47 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 98 ⅓ innings. That WHIP was the lowest ever by a rookie pitcher. His impact in the postseason has been far more muted. Henderson has made two starts and pitched well, but has logged just nine innings combined. He has a 3.00 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and six strikeouts against five walks. The Brewers have relied heavily on their bullpen, limiting his opportunities to work deep into games. That may need to change in the World Series.

Nick Martinez will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Rays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

9. Nick Martinez, SP, Rays

Another savvy acquisition for Tampa Bay, Martinez has thrived in his first opportunity to be a full-time starter after the Rays signed him to a one-year, $13 million contract this winter. In 31 starts, he went 15–6 with a 3.10 ERA, earning his first All-Star nod in his age-35 season. Martinez doesn’t generate many swings and misses and has only logged nine innings across two playoff starts, but he’s already been announced as the Rays’ Game 1 starter, signifying the trust Cash has in the righthander.

8. Bryan Baker, RP, Rays

One of MLB’s premier closing pitchers this past season, Baker had a 1.44 ERA in the regular season and a league-best 41 saves. Thus far into the postseason, he’s yet to allow a run across seven appearances and has allowed just one walk and two hits. There’s hardly been a more reliable late-innings arm in MLB this season than Baker, and the Rays will feel plenty confident when he’s on the mound with a late lead.

7. William Contreras, C, Brewers

Contreras has been arguably the most dangerous hitter in the postseason. Through eight games, he’s slashing .367/.457/.700, with three home runs, five RBIs and some of the slowest home run trots in MLB history. Among hitters with at least 30 plate appearances, he leads the postseason with a 212 wRC+, and has been excellent defensively.

6. Freddy Peralta, SP, Rays

Peralta looked lost during his time with the Mets, and Tampa Bay took a chance on him at the deadline, a bet on the organization’s sterling track record of getting the most out of its pitchers. The gamble has paid off in a big way, as Peralta put up a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular season starts after posting a 4.99 mark in New York. He’s allowed just two runs across 16 ⅔ innings during the playoffs, and will be counted on to pitch deep into games.

Turang has blossomed into one of the most well-rounded stars in the league, impacting the game on both sides of the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Brice Turang, 2B, Brewers

Turang stabilizes the middle of Milwaukee’s infield with Gold Glove-caliber defense, and although his bat hasn’t truly gotten going throughout the postseason, he remains a big threat at the plate. He had a career-high 21 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .816 OPS, and he’s heating up after a sluggish start to October, with five hits in his last four playoff games.

4. Drew Rasmussen, SP, Rays

Rasmussen has become the Rays’ ace over the past two seasons and just keeps getting better. A former Brewers reliever, the 31-year-old went 16–5 with a 2.67 ERA, and a 0.91 WHIP in 172 in 2026. His performance over the past three months has taken that dominance to another level. Over his last 15 starts, including the postseason, Rasmussen is 11–0 with a 1.73 ERA, a 0.84 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts against just 18 walks in 93 ⅔ innings. The Rays are 14–1 in those starts.

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3. Jackson Chourio, OF, Brewers

The Brewers’ phenom enjoyed the best season of his young career. He hasn’t carried that over into the playoffs yet, but he has the ability to impact games with one swing. Milwaukee’s offense has managed fine without him, averaging 4.3 runs per game during the postseason (second-best among playoff teams behind the Yankees). If Chourio chooses now as the time for his bat to wake up, it will likely swing the series in the Brewers’ favor.

2. Jacob Misiorowski, SP, Brewers

MLB’s best starting pitcher during the regular season, the results haven’t quite been there for Misiorowski in the postseason just yet. He’s been chased early in both of his playoff starts, a result of his pitch count getting away from him. Still, with the best fastball in MLB at his disposal, Misiorowski is a pitcher no team looks forward to battling against, and he’ll be eager to leave his mark on the World Series.

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1. Junior Caminero, 3B, Rays

Caminero has become a star at just 23 years old, and the two-time All-Star was the backbone of Tampa Bay’s offense this season, blasting 42 home runs, driving in 101 runs and slashing .276/.360/.524. He has scuffled in the playoffs but blasted a crucial home run in Game 6 of the ALCS and could be heating up. He has the ability to turn a series with one swing. The Rays are counting on that.