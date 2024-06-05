Angel Notes: Mike Trout Update, Standout Performances, Former Angels on the Move
The Angels beat the San Diego Padres in a close game for the second consecutive day Tuesday, getting a key RBI double from Zach Neto late in a 4-2 win at home.
Tuesday also brought several injury updates, as well as a new home for a former Angels pitcher. Here's all the headlines you might have missed:
Mike Trout's Recovery Taking Time
Star player Mike Trout is reportedly far from making a return to the Angels lineup following his knee surgery. The longer-than-hoped-for timeline remains a critical concern for both the Angels and their star player.
Brandon Drury's Uncertain Return
Veteran Brandon Drury, known for his versatility on the field, has no set timetable for return to play for the Angels. Still, he recently began hitting on the field, the most extensive work he's done since landing on the injured list May 9.
Jo Adell's Defensive Excellence
Outfielder Jo Adell has emerged as one of the top defenders in MLB this season, showcasing significant improvement in the field for the Angels. The progress was noticeable all season long, and finally recognized with a monthly award for May.
Anthony Rendon's Progress in Rehab
In a wave of positive news, third baseman Anthony Rendon is finally making notable progress in his hamstring injury rehabilitation. The veteran, like Trout, is taking slow steps back from another major injury.
A Former Angel Joins an AL Powerhouse
Former Angels pitcher Julio Teheran has signed with the Baltimore Orioles, a significant transition as he looks to re-establish his MLB career. It's the third organization he's joined this season.
Angels Minor Leaguer Earns Recognition
Angels minor leaguer Joe Redfield has been honored as the California League's Player of the Week, a bright spot within the organization's ranks. Redfield slashed .478/.600/.739 with 11 hits, 10 runs, two home runs, and four RBIs over six games last week, making him an easy choice for the award.