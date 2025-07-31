Angels Announce Trade, Cut Offseason Acquisition
The Los Angeles Angels have designated Kevin Newman for assignment.
After acquiring infielder Oswald Peraza from the New York Yankees in exchange for minor league outfielder Wilberson De Pena, Newman was DFA'd in a corresponding move.
More news: Former Angels Outfielder Calls Out Halos as Trade Deadline Nears
After the Angels made a splash on Wednesday, acquiring relievers Luis Garcia and Andrew Chafin from the Washington Nationals, there was hope that the deadline would be spent adding more players to the squad to try and break MLB's longest active postseaon drought.
The reality on Thursday was bringing in Peraza, a .152 hitter with the Yankees, and parting ways with De Pena and Newman.
General manager Perry Minasian spoke on the deadline Thursday.
“We’re obviously really competitive. I wanted to keep this group together."
The current group is currently four games back from the final Wild Card spot in the top-heavy American League, and nine games back in the AL West division.
More news: Angels' $5.95 Million Veteran Reacts to Being Involved in Trade Rumors
Newman wasn't exactly moving the needle himself, hitting .202 through 56 games this season, but was undoubtedly a veteran presence in the clubhouse with his eight years of experience. He was also great at the plate with an above-average walk rate of 17 percent, and hitting .286 against off speed pitches this year.
Newman played his first five MLB seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates, batting .260 during his tenure in Pittsburgh, and spent the 2023 season with the Cincinnati Reds.
After a productive season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Newman ended his 2024 campaign with a .278 batting average and .686 OPS.
Newman was acquired this past November after he elected free agency from the D-backs as he will now look for the next chapter in his professional baseball life.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Breaks Silence on Impending Trade Deadline
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.