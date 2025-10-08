Angels GM Perry Minasian Puts Immense Pressure on Manager Hire
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian made it clear that high stakes are being placed on the new managerial search.
The Angels decided at the end of the season to let go of acting manager Ray Montgomery and manager Ron Washington, following another year without October baseball for the Halos.
Washington left his post during the season due to health issues, allowing Montgomery to take over. However, the team was under .500 before Washington's departure and ended the year with a worse record under Montgomery.
In the aftermath of the announcement that the Angels will be looking for a new manager, general manager Perry Minasian revealed the thought process behind moving on from both Washington and Montgomery.
“It was obviously a really tough decision. I love Ron Washington. I’ve been with him three different places (also Texas and Atlanta). I think he’s a heck of a baseball man," Minasian said.
"At the end of the day in this job, you have to make tough decisions. And we had discussions all day Monday with ownership, just talking through the season. Felt like there needed to be a different voice.”
Now that the team has decided to go in a different direction, the leadership still needs to choose what path they want to take. Rumors are linking the franchise with Torii Hunter and Albert Pujols for the job, though Pujols appears to be the favorite.
“This is a huge hire,” the Angels’ general manager said, according to Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I realize it. We need to nail it. We can’t miss.
"There's so many different qualities you look for, right? You obviously want somebody that understands people, understands the game, has a presence, there's respect. I can name 5,000 qualities that you'd like to have but at the end of the day for this particular group we've got to nail this one.”
The Angels have been sputtering over the past decade, wasting generational talent and completely whiffing on free agent signings, who are aging poorly over the years.
In recent years, the Halos have been developing their youth, drafting ready-made prospects who can contribute more quickly than other toolsy prep players.
So far, the philosophy has not paid off, although the braintrust will be hoping that the right man can assemble all the pieces and make the team a contender once again.
