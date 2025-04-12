Angels Have Unfortunate Schedule Not Seen by MLB Team Since 1957
The Los Angeles Angels are off to a solid start in 2025 with an 8-4 record. The Halos rank second in the American League West, only half a game behind the division leading Texas Rangers.
More news: Angels Place Top Reliever on Injured List in Shocking Move
Much of the Angels' success comes from the lineup, which has continued to reach historic feats so early in the season. On Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Halos had three different players hit multiple home runs in the Angels' 11-1 victory.
The six home runs from Jo Adell, Taylor Ward, and Mike Trout marked the third time in franchise history the Angels have had three different players with multi-home run performances in the same game.
While the Angels are turning heads with their strong performance thus far, things could quickly take a turn because of their schedule. The Angels have played just three home games this season, and will continue an arduous road trip Friday night against the Houston Astros.
The nine-game, three-city road trip to Tampa, Houston and Texas will mark 15 of the Halos' first 18 games played on the road.
The Angels will tie the 1957 Chicago Cubs for most road games over the first 18 dates of a major league schedule, an indication the Halos have a tough task ahead of them.
For the first time in a long time, the Angels are playing quality baseball. Manager Ron Washington hopes the team's success propels them all the way to October.
“I hope we can continue to stack up series wins, because that’s what gets you to the playoffs,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “And our goal is to hopefully continue to play good baseball, and when that time comes, hopefully we’re there. You have to do it by winning series.”
Let's hope the tough road schedule does not mar the Angels' streak of success.
More news: Angels' Kyren Paris Reacts to Historic Start to 2025 Season
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.