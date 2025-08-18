Angels Insider Provides Latest Update on Arte Moreno's Plans to Sell the Team
Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register provided an update on Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno's stance on selling the team,.
Moreno considered selling the team in 2023, though took them off the market that same season. He has owned the Angels since 2003.
"We might as well start with the big one. This has been the No. 1 question for many Angels fans ever since Arte Moreno pulled the team off the market in January 2023," wrote Fletcher. "Plenty of fans out there think nothing matters besides this.
"The answer is the same today as it was then.
"Moreno has given no indication in subsequent interviews, most recently this spring, that he is planning to sell anytime in the foreseeable future. Since then, I’ve heard nothing from others around the organization indicating that he’s changed his mind, and I ask regularly."
The Athletic's Sam Blum said the same thing of Moreno's potential sale of the team in a Q&A in July.
"I've heard nothing related to him selling," Blum said. "In fact, I've talked to people that would know, that say he isn't selling. So we'll see. Anything can happen. I just don't think that's on the table at the moment."
Fans are blaming Moreno for the recent struggles of the team, who have not performed up to standard in his reign. The Halos currently have the longest playoff drought in MLB, and have won just one playoff series since he took over.
Moreno has avoided big spending since the acquisition of third baseman Anthony Rendon, who has played very scarcely over the last five seasons and is viewed as one of the worst contracts in MLB.
Blum confirmed that notion in the same Q&A session, saying "[Moreno] doesn't really spend anymore. People need to understand that the Angels operate like a small market club and have now for five years. It's what it is."
The Angels looked to have a chance of sneaking into the postseason after their sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but those chances quickly vanished after losing a series to the A's directly after. With Moreno running things as he has for the last half-decade, the worst may be to come for the Halos.
