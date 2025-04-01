Angels' Mike Trout Isn't Worried About Slow Start to 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season.
Through four games, Trout has just one hit in 13 at-bats. He's struck out three times, walked once, and has two sacrifice flies.
While some have been quick to write Trout off — even in disrespectful fashion — the three-time Most Valuable Player is feeling confident in where his game is at after four games.
“My work’s been great,” Trout said after the Angels' 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. “Just trying to translate it in the game. And it will. Just trusting it. I’m putting some good swings on, just missing some balls. But we’re winning, so that’s all that matters.”
The Angels are 3-1 with three consecutive one-run wins. While Trout hasn't had the big hit yet, his teammates have been able to step up when needed.
“It’s a fun last few games,” Trout said. “It’s been a good, good team win. Everybody’s contributing. We’re just having good at-bats, grinding the at-bats. We harp on that in our meetings. Just pulling for each other. Passing the baton.”
Trout has been looking to stay healthy this year after appearing in just 29 games last season and 82 in 2023. He also made an adjustment with his hands that he feels could get him back to his old self.
“When I go to swing, it’s up and around instead of through the ball,” Trout said. “It like my hands are on a track. If they get off track, and I swing across my body, sometimes I lose vision when I rotate, and I have one eye on the ball instead of two. That’s why I was swinging and missing so much.”
Trout's last 100-plus game season was in 2022, when he hit .283 with 40 home runs, 80 RBIs, and an OPS of .999. If the Angels can get that type of production from their three-hole hitter, they could become a surprise contender in 2025.
