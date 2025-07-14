Angels Named Biggest Loser of MLB Draft First Round
The Athletic named the Los Angeles Angels as the biggest losers in the 2025 MLB Draft so far due to their pick of No. 18 draft prospect Tyler Bremner over other available options.
When the Washington Nationals reached for No. 5 prospect shortstop Eli Willits with the first overall pick in the draft, everyone seemed sure the Angels would capitalize on their pick and bring in one of the two consensus best players in the class, Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson. They did not, however, passing on the two and allowing the division rival Seattle Mariners to grab Anderson and the Colorado Rockies snap up Holliday.
"The Angels whiffed on the No. 2 pick when they selected right-hander Tyler Bremner from UC Santa Barbara," Bowden writes. "Not because he’s not a good pitcher; he is, he has three pitches, and should be quick to the big leagues.
"No, the Angels blew it because of what they left on the table to take Bremner. They could have drafted left-hander Kade Anderson, who just won a national championship with LSU and led Division I in strikeouts with 180 (and left many more strikeouts on the table to get early count outs). They could have had future third baseman and 30-40 home run power hitter Ethan Holliday, who I thought was the best overall player in the draft."
Bowden believes the Angels will come to regret their pick, as their selection will be forever compared to the two players subsequently drafted.
The Angels have brought up their first rounders to the big leagues extremely quickly in recent years — perhaps most notably Nolan Schanuel, who played just 22 games in the minors before being called up a month after the draft — and have all five of their first picks since 2020 on their MLB roster as of now.
They will likely look to do the same with Bremner, who is still a top prospect despite the negative coverage the Angels have received over the last 24 hours due to their pick. The Angels will hope the second overall pick will prove their doubters wrong as they try to build their notoriously weak farm system.
