Angels Notes: 3 Halos Placed on IL, Zach Neto Prediction, Manager Seems to Concede Playoff Hopes Gone

Aaron Coloma

Aug 19, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) throws bat after hitting into an out to end the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 19, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) throws bat after hitting into an out to end the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost their final game of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, suffering a series sweep against the Northsiders.

Ahead of the final game of the series, the Halos placed three players on the injured list. Starting pitcher Victor Mederos, relief pitcher Carson Fulmer and first baseman Nolan Schanuel.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery predicted shortstop Zach Neto would get even better than he already is, as he is far surpassing his breakout season in 2024.

Neto has been a bright spot at the top of the lineup, and achieved his second consecutive 20/20 season last week.

Montgomery also admitted the Halos are most likely not going to make it to October after a rough stretch of games following their sweep of the Dodgers.

“(The) reality of it is, we still have 30 games, and most are against contending teams,” Montgomery said. “I think the environments we’re going to be in are going to be great. And we talk about playing in those moments before you get there the next year, you’ve already experienced it when it comes time for us.”

