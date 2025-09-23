Angels Notes: Another Bullpen Shuffle, Mike Trout ‘Humbled’, Robert Stephenson Injury Update
The Los Angeles Angels had an off day Monday after their series loss against the Colorado Rockies.
The Halos made a roster move during the break, reinstating relief pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn and optioning right-hander Sammy Peralta.
In other news, Mike Trout revealed his rough patches this season "humbled" him after hitting his 400th career home run.
“You get humbled a little bit when you feel like you’re out there and you have so much success, and then you go through rough stretches,” Trout said, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.
Finally, Robert Stephenson landed back on the injured list for the third time this season on Saturday, and gave an update on the elbow injury which was bothering him.
"Definitely not as concerned as I was last year,” Stephenson said. “I’m not going to make any assumptions until we get some pictures on it first. I don’t think it’s too serious hopefully.”
