Angels' Robert Stephenson Provides Update After Another Elbow Injury
Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Robert Stephenson gave an update on the elbow injury which landed him on the 15-day injured list Saturday, ending his 2025 season.
This is Stephenson's third stint on the injured list this season, and the second with an elbow injury.
Stephenson signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Angels ahead of the 2024 season after breaking out with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023. He pitched 42 times for the Rays in 2023 after the Pittsburgh Pirates traded him, and he had a 2.35 ERA through 38.1 innings, striking out 60 in the process.
He didn't play for the Angels in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and didn't make his debut for the Halos until May 2025.
“Definitely not as concerned as I was last year,” Stephenson said. “I’m not going to make any assumptions until we get some pictures on it first. I don’t think it’s too serious hopefully.”
In his Angels debut this season, Stephenson kept a perfect inning against the New York Yankees in an extremely promising outing. This didn't last long, however, as he left his second appearance after just three pitches. The Angels placed him back of the injured list after that, and he missed nearly three months with a nerve issue in his right bicep.
The 33-year-old right-hander made his return in late August, and has played in 10 games since. Through his 12 games this season, he had a 2.70 ERA with 10 strikeouts through 10 innings.
Stephenson is the sixth member of the Angels' bullpen to land on the injured list, joining Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers, Andrew Chafin, Hunter Strickland and Carson Fulmer.
The Angels recalled reliever Sam Bachman after placing Stephenson on the injured list, however the former first-rounder didn't make an appearance in the Halos' 3-0 win against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday.
Stephenson has one season left on his contract after 2025, as well as a $2.5 million club option for the 2027 season. The Angels will hope Stephenson can recover well from this injury and play his first full season with the Halos in 2026.
