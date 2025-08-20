Angels Notes: Concerning Injury Update, Robert Stephenson Latest, Ex-Yankee Blames New York For Struggles
The Los Angeles Angels lost, 6-4, to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Angel Stadium despite a two-home run game from outfielder Jo Adell.
The game was tied after the eighth inning, but the Halos still ended up losing after Kenley Jansen gave up two earned runs and picked up the loss.
In other news, relief pitcher Robert Stephenson is closing in on his return to the MLB mound.
He has missed months of action with a bicep nerve issue, but he is making rehabilitation appearances in the minor leagues and should be back soon.
On the other hand, designated hitter Jorge Soler's back injury continues to nag him, and he is undergoing additional tests, with minimal progress in his absence.
and finally, former Yankee Oswaldo Peraza blames his lack of playing team with his old team for his struggles at the MLB level.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
