Halos Today

Angels Notes: Concerning Zach Neto Injury, Mike Trout Called Out, Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Gabe Smallson

Jun 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after being hit by pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after being hit by pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, by way of a 10th inning walk-off home run by Christian Moore, his second of the game. The rookie's first dinger of the evening was an eighth inning solo shot to tie the ball game.

With the win, the Halos moved to 39-40 on the season.

Unfortunately, Zach Neto had to leave the game in the ninth inning after an errant throw to first. Interim manager Ray Montgomery said after the game that his star shortstop jammed his shoulder on a stolen base earlier in the contest and was removed as a precaution.

Additionally, three-time MVP Mike Trout was called out by a Super Bowl champion who formerly played on the Kansas City Chiefs. The future Hall of Famer's loyalty to the Halos was questioned by the wide receiver.

Finally, the latest trade proposal from a key insider has the Angels landing two top prospects from a National League team. It would, however, come at the expense of a veteran All-Star in the rotation.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Former Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Questions Mike Trout's Endless Loyalty to Angels

Angels Trade Proposal Nets 2 Top Prospects From NL Team For $39 Million All-Star

Angels' Mike Trout Provides Injury Update After Major Test on Knee

Angels Can 'Absolutely' Make the Postseason, Says MLB Analyst

Angels Manager Calls Out Logan O'Hoppe, Reveals Why He's Losing Playing Time

Angels Starting Pitcher Accomplishes Something Not Done in 10 Years

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News