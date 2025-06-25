Angels Notes: Concerning Zach Neto Injury, Mike Trout Called Out, Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, by way of a 10th inning walk-off home run by Christian Moore, his second of the game. The rookie's first dinger of the evening was an eighth inning solo shot to tie the ball game.
With the win, the Halos moved to 39-40 on the season.
Unfortunately, Zach Neto had to leave the game in the ninth inning after an errant throw to first. Interim manager Ray Montgomery said after the game that his star shortstop jammed his shoulder on a stolen base earlier in the contest and was removed as a precaution.
Additionally, three-time MVP Mike Trout was called out by a Super Bowl champion who formerly played on the Kansas City Chiefs. The future Hall of Famer's loyalty to the Halos was questioned by the wide receiver.
Finally, the latest trade proposal from a key insider has the Angels landing two top prospects from a National League team. It would, however, come at the expense of a veteran All-Star in the rotation.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Questions Mike Trout's Endless Loyalty to Angels
Angels Trade Proposal Nets 2 Top Prospects From NL Team For $39 Million All-Star
Angels' Mike Trout Provides Injury Update After Major Test on Knee
Angels Can 'Absolutely' Make the Postseason, Says MLB Analyst
Angels Manager Calls Out Logan O'Hoppe, Reveals Why He's Losing Playing Time
Angels Starting Pitcher Accomplishes Something Not Done in 10 Years
Angels Tweets of the Day:
