Angels Notes: Disappointing Pete Alonso Update, Halos Interested in Free Agent Reliever

Gabe Smallson

Oct 18, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first base Pete Alonso (20) hits a single in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels received some disappointing news regarding New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso. MLB insider Robert Murray claimed on the Baseball Insiders Podcast how surprised he would be if Alonso joined the Halos.

Still pursuing other free agent pieces, L.A. has been linked to a southpaw reliever and is among one of the interested teams. He is not the only reliever the Angels have been in the mix with, according to insiders.

In other Angels news, a former prospect for the Halos has signed with the MLB's least successful club in terms of 2024 records. This pitcher spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the injured list due to a shoulder surgery.

Add finally, the mayor of Anaheim is not happy with how the Angels have been marketing themselves. The chief marketing officer of the Anaheim Ducks hockey team seems to take the opposite approach.

The mayor went as far as to say that it felt personal to the loyal fan base.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

