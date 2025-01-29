MLB Insider Provides Disappointing Update on Angels' Pete Alonso Pursuit
The Los Angeles Angels have been linked to free agent first baseman Pete Alonso for quite some time, but MLB insider Robert Murray said he would be shocked if the team landed the star.
On the Baseball Insiders Podcast, Murray discussed the Halos' chances of signing Alonso.
"I would be very surprised if they ended up signing Alonso," Murray said. "Doesn't mean it's guaranteed to not happen, but I would be pretty surprised unless... Arte Moreno wakes up one morning and decides that he wants to end up doing this."
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen recently expressed frustration with the Alonso negotiations, seemingly opening the door for the Angels to swoop in and get a deal done.
“This has been an exhausting conversation in negotiations,” said Cohen, comparing the Alonso talks to the Juan Soto negotiation earlier this offseason, via MLB.com. “Soto was tough. This is worse.
“A lot of it is, we’ve made a significant offer. I don’t like the structures that are presented back to us. I think it’s highly asymmetric against us, and I feel strongly about it. I will never say no. There’s always the possibility. But the reality is we’re moving forward, and we continue to bring in players. As we continue to bring in players, the reality is it becomes harder to fit Pete into what is a very expensive group of players that we already have. And that’s where we are.
“I’m being brutally honest. I don’t like the negotiations. I don’t like what’s been presented to us. Listen, maybe that changes. Certainly, I’ll always stay flexible. If it stays this way, I think we’ll have to get used to the fact that we may have to go forward with the existing players that we have.”
Nevertheless, there is a question as to whether he is the right fit for the Angels. Although Alonso would be another power bat in the lineup, the Angels seemingly cemented Nolan Schanuel as their first baseman.
But the Angels need to add more talent before the winter wraps up. Signing Alonso would not only help the lineup, but also boost morale within the organization.
