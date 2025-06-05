Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Announces Retirement, Outfielder Suffers Injury, Halos Urged to Blow Up Roster
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Boston Red Sox, 11-9, by way of a 308-foot walk-off home run that wouldn't be a dinger in any other MLB ballpark. The Halos fell to 28-33 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual heart-breaker, a former member of the Angels announced his retirement. The pitcher concluded 12 years in professional baseball.
Additionally, the contest featured veteran outfielder Jorge Soler leaving in just the third inning. Matthew Lugo replaced Soler as he reportedly experienced groin tightness.
Finally, a top baseball insider urged the Halos to blow up the roster at the trade deadline. The Angels are showing tons of promise this season, but the ESPN insider believes a fire sale is the correct course of action at the moment.
