Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Retiring, Kenley Jansen Injury, Halos Make Roster Move, Ron Washington Health Update
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Boston Red Sox, 9-5, on Monday evening to kick off a three-game set. The Halos improved to 38-40 on the year.
During the game, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen left after just four pitches with an injury. His velocity was down, but acting manager Ray Montgomery said after the game it was just shoulder cramping.
In other news, the Angels learned that a former catcher of theirs is set to retire at the end of the season. The backstop was drafted by the team in the 27th round of the 2004 draft.
Additionally, a veteran infielder was placed on the paternity list, leading to Kyren Paris getting recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. The young infielder is back with the team for the first time in about a month since he was first demoted following his red-hot start to 2025.
Finally, there has been a promising update with manager Ron Washington as he has recently stepped away from managing the team to focus on his health. The skipper hopes to soon return to the team and once again take his place in the dugout.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news
Angels Tweets of the Day:
