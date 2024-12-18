Halos Today

Angels Notes: GM Hints at Big Moves, Patrick Sandoval Rumors, Ex-Halo Back in AL West

Noah Camras

Jun 21, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
After a very active start to the 2024-25 offseason, the Los Angeles Angels have been much quieter as of late. However, so has the rest of the league.

The Angels, like the 29 other teams, are continuing to work the phones and look for ways to improve their ball club in 2025. Angels general manager Perry Minasian hinted at plenty more moves coming after a positive Winter Meetings.

In other Angels news, free agent Patrick Sandoval is drawing interest from a National League squad while a former Angels pitcher is back in the American League West.

Here’s all the latest Angels news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

