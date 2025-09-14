Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos DFA Infielder, Call Up Top Prospects, Pitcher Out for Season

Sep 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) hits a single against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost 3-5 against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday, leaving the Halos 69-80 on the season.

Mitch Farris gave up five runs in four innings, leaving a big hill to climb, and the offense could not keep them in the game.

The Angels made a roster move ahead of the game, recalling second baseman Christian Moore and selecting the contract of shortstop Denzer Guzman.

Guzman gets his first taste of the Show, while Los Angeles adds their No. 9 prospect to the roster.

They demoted utility man Scott Kingery and outfielder Matthew Lugo to make room for the pair.

Finally, relief pitcher Reid Detmers is out for the season with an elbow injury related to inflammation.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

