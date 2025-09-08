Angels Notes: Halos DFA Infielder, Logan O’Hoppe Head Injury, Jose Soriano Called Out
The Los Angeles Angels won the final game of their series against the Athletics, 4-3. Travis d'Arnaud made the difference in the bottom of the eighth, hitting an RBI ground rule double.
d'Arnaud came in for catcher Logan O'Hoppe, who suffered an injury after being hit by a practice swing by A's shortstop Jacob Wilson.
The Angels DFA'd infielder Chad Stevens, who was with Triple-A Salt Lake, to make room on the roster after calling up reliever Sammy Peralta.
Interim manager Ray Montgomery called out starter Jose Soriano after his errant start against the A's on Friday.
“The guys that are going to take that next step to the level we want him to be, and think he can be, find ways to do it,” Montgomery said. “Whether it’s efficiency, whether it’s pitch mix, whether it’s staying a little bit more unpredictable based on how you’re feeling – because only you know how the ball feels coming out of your hand more than anybody. Obviously, he’s still got some growth to do there.”
