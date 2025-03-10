Angels Notes: Halos Make Massive Roster Move, Key Veteran Likely to Miss Opening Day With Injury
As the Los Angeles Angels inch closer to Opening Day, they're continuing to cut down their roster.
A massive roster move involving 16 players was made as a good chunk of Cactus League contributors will be optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake and minor league camp.
In other Angels news, manager Ron Washington hasn't confirmed nor denied the status of Luis Rengifo as fans do not know if they will be seeing their utility man on Opening Day. The skipper, however, confirmed that Rengifo is behind in the process due to tightness in his hamstring.
And finally, the Angels are yet to announce who the fifth starter in the pitching rotation will be. Yusei Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks, and Jose Soriano are the only ones that are locks to be in the rotation, but a cast of pitchers on the bubble all competing will be one more major decision that Washington has to make.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Massive Roster Cuts Involving 16 Players
Angels' Ron Washington Remains Noncommittal on Luis Rengifo's Opening Day Status
Who's Competing For The Final Spot in the Angels Rotation?
Angels GM Provides Exciting Update on Mike Trout's Health
Angels Key Veteran Likely to Miss Opening Day in Brutal Turn of Events
Future Hall of Famer Believes Angels Could Win World Series This Year
Angels Predicted to Finish Last in AL West Yet Again in 2025 by Insider
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.