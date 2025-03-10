Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Massive Roster Move, Key Veteran Likely to Miss Opening Day With Injury

Jul 27, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Luis Rengifo (2) looks to field the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
As the Los Angeles Angels inch closer to Opening Day, they're continuing to cut down their roster.

A massive roster move involving 16 players was made as a good chunk of Cactus League contributors will be optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake and minor league camp.

In other Angels news, manager Ron Washington hasn't confirmed nor denied the status of Luis Rengifo as fans do not know if they will be seeing their utility man on Opening Day. The skipper, however, confirmed that Rengifo is behind in the process due to tightness in his hamstring.

And finally, the Angels are yet to announce who the fifth starter in the pitching rotation will be. Yusei Kikuchi, Tyler Anderson, Kyle Hendricks, and Jose Soriano are the only ones that are locks to be in the rotation, but a cast of pitchers on the bubble all competing will be one more major decision that Washington has to make.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

