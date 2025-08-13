Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, All-Star Linked to Rival, Young Pitcher Making Case to Return
The Los Angeles Angels won a thriller on Tuesday evening, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-6, thanks to a triple play in the sixth and a walk-off Jo Adell chopper in the 10th. The Halos won their fifth straight game against the Dodgers this season and improved to 58-62 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels made a roster move, sending right fielder Gustavo Campero to the injured list, among other roster shifting. A veteran southpaw was designated for assignment and two players were brought up from Triple-A in the four-player move.
In other news, a Halos All-Star has been linked to a divisional rival if he's waived. An MLB insider reported what could happen if the Angels, similar to what transpired in 2023, waive some of their impending free agents.
Finally, a young Angels pitcher is making quite a case to rejoin the team in a new role. The right-hander hasn't made an MLB appearance since April 7, 2024.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make 4-Player Roster Move, Place Outfielder on Injured List
Angels' $10 Million All-Star Linked to AL West Rival If He's Waived by Halos
Angels Young Pitcher Making Case to Rejoin Team in New Role
Angels' Tyler Bremner Already Named MLB Top-100 Prospect
Angels' Zach Neto Breaks Nearly 40-Year-Old Franchise Home Run Record vs Dodgers
Angels' 19-Year-Old Prospect Could Reach MLB Before End of Season, Says Insider
