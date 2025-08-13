Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Roster Move, All-Star Linked to Rival, Young Pitcher Making Case to Return

Apr 7, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth (63) reacts after giving up three solo home runs in a row against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Chase Silseth (63) reacts after giving up three solo home runs in a row against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels won a thriller on Tuesday evening, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-6, thanks to a triple play in the sixth and a walk-off Jo Adell chopper in the 10th. The Halos won their fifth straight game against the Dodgers this season and improved to 58-62 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Angels made a roster move, sending right fielder Gustavo Campero to the injured list, among other roster shifting. A veteran southpaw was designated for assignment and two players were brought up from Triple-A in the four-player move.

In other news, a Halos All-Star has been linked to a divisional rival if he's waived. An MLB insider reported what could happen if the Angels, similar to what transpired in 2023, waive some of their impending free agents.

Finally, a young Angels pitcher is making quite a case to rejoin the team in a new role. The right-hander hasn't made an MLB appearance since April 7, 2024.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

