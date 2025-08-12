Angels' Zach Neto Breaks Nearly 40-Year-Old Franchise Home Run Record vs Dodgers
Zach Neto blasted the first pitch All-Star starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto threw on Tuesday night over the fence. It was Neto’s 18th home run of the season, and his eighth leadoff home run of 2025.
The shortstop also recorded his third career multi-homer game when he hit a second home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
“It's pretty special to get to start off the game with a bang like that and to be able to keep it going,” Neto said. “It's a pretty special win. It's definitely more of an edge when we play another team that we know we have to play our best game against. And it showed up today.”
More news: Angels Top Prospect Could Join Rotation Following Jack Kochanowicz Decision, Says Insider
Neto’s leadoff home run in the first inning broke a long-standing Angels’ franchise record for single-season leadoff homers. The record was held by All-Star designated hitter Brian Downing when he hit seven in 1987.
“I had no idea but it's definitely special,” Neto said about breaking the record. “Being able to set records myself, it's pretty cool. It's pretty cool to do that, especially with all the guys who have played before me. And just be able to still have almost one-third of the season left.”
Neto went 3-for-3 against the Dodgers, reaching base in all five plate appearances.
The Angels controversially did not make many big moves at the trade deadline because they wanted to keep their current roster together. And so, defeating the Dodgers, who are reigning World Series champions and lead the National League West, in front of a sold-out home crowd was a major accomplishment for the Halos.
More news: Angels Using Hall of Famer Pitcher to Teach Young Starter How to Be Great
The Halos managed to hold the Dodgers scoreless through the first seven innings. But then, former Angels star and three-time Most Valuable Player Shohei Ohtani launched a home run in the top of the eighth to put the Dodgers on the board.
Two-time NL All-Star Max Muncy also hit a three-home homer in the eighth but Angels’ closer Kenley Jansen ultimately secured the Halos’ victory in the ninth.
Neto played a pivotal role in the Angels' series opening win, and will look to do the same over the final two games of the series.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.