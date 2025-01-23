Angels Notes: Halos Sign All-Star Shortstop, Linked to Pete Alonso, Jack Flaherty
The Los Angeles Angels have signed a major league talent on a minor league deal, inking a two-time All-Star infielder in Tim Anderson.
Anderson is 31 years old and appears to have some gas left in the tank de
In an attempt to acquire more talent, the Angels have been linked to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso as the All-Star remains a free agent. With Mike Trout set to return in 2025, pairing the two home run hitters could prove to be a lethal combo in addition to some of their offseason acquisitions.
Additionally, the Halos are linked to a big-name starting pitcher in Jack Flaherty as the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter is still a free agent. Bringing the right-hander down the I-5 freeway would solidify an already improved rotation thanks to early offseason moves as Flaherty is reportedly open to a short-term deal.
And finally, a former Angels infielder has gone further down to another California team inking a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
