Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Castoff Making LA Regret Giving Up on Him, All-Star Prediction
The Los Angeles Angels signed a pitcher this week to bolster their depth on the rubber. The right-hander was a former first-round draft choice and has logged quality innings for the Halos during the past two seasons.
In more pitching news, an Angels castoff is doing his best to make his former team regret giving up on him. The right-hander has been thriving with the New York Mets recently as the 2025 season rolls on.
Finally, an MLB insider predicted the Halos to have an All-Star this season, but it surprisingly isn't Zach Neto. Although the young shortstop is putting up numbers that are worthy of a spot in the Midsummer Classic, the insider pointed to a different young star on the Angels.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick Pitcher to Bolster Depth
Angels Castoff Pitcher Making Halos Regret Giving Up on Him
MLB Insider Predicts Angels to Have One All-Star, And It's Not Zach Neto
Angels' Reid Detmers Joins Insane Company After Latest Feat
Angels Manager Reveals Jack Kochanowicz's Status in Rotation Amid Major Struggles
Angels' Jo Adell Has Secure Spot in Lineup Moving Forward, Says Ron Washington
